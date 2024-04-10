KATIE BARR JOINS WORKSTORM EXECUTIVE TEAM, HIGHLIGHTING FOCUS ON LEGAL INDUSTRY

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workstorm, a provider of secure collaboration technology, announced today that Katie Barr has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Barr is responsible for driving the commercial strategy of Workstorm, and steering initiatives for sustainable growth and market presence.

Workstorm Co-Founder and CEO Raj Fernando stated, "Katie has unique expertise in enterprise software strategy, notably in the Fortune 100 and legal sector. She is forward thinking and a proven leader in the field. I am excited to have her join the Workstorm leadership team."

In her new role, Barr will align current and future business initiatives to meet market demands and drive innovation.

"Technology is a constantly evolving industry and AI is putting even more pressure on protecting privacy and data," said Barr. "Workstorm is leading the next generation of collaboration technology, and I look forward to contributing to the team's continued success, while helping to bring innovative and secure collaboration to the forefront."

With close to twenty years of experience in the enterprise software sector, Barr brings to Workstorm a wealth of knowledge and expertise with a specific focus on the legal industry. Throughout her career, Barr has successfully executed national expansion campaigns, secured major deals with Fortune 100 corporations and Am Law firms, and developed a proficiency in navigating heavily regulated sectors.

About Workstorm

Workstorm is a powerful collaboration platform, built to protect privacy and data, where you have your most important meetings, share information on a need-to-know basis, and stay focused on work. Workstorm is trusted by legal, government, professional services, healthcare, and finance industries. Visit workstorm.com to learn more.

