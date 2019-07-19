Katie Cleary's Peace 4 Animals Partners with Eco-Friendly Lifestyle Brand Kut From The Kloth on Signature New Jeans That Raise Awareness to Save Endangered Species

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, contemporary lifestyle brand Kut from the Kloth is launching two new exclusives as part of its Premium Heritage Denim Collection. The eco-wash jeans are inspired by longtime animal advocate Katie Cleary, and her animal welfare organization Peace 4 Animals , a nonprofit dedicated to protecting all animals including wildlife, as well as advocating for a plant-based lifestyle.

The signature jeans in the Peace 4 Animals & Katie Cleary Collection include the Premium Heritage Mia Fab Ab Skinny and the Premium Heritage Mia Skinny; both are now available exclusively online at www.KutFromTheKloth.com.

PREMIUM HERITAGE MIA FAB AB SKINNY INSPIRED BY PEACE FOR ANIMALS WITH KATIE CLEARY (DARK JUNIPERO WASH) - Sleek and simple, this high-rise fit is an essential pair of skinny jeans designed with comfort in mind. Detailed with subtle whiskering, a vintage wash completes the look.

PREMIUM HERITAGE MIA SKINNY INSPIRED BY PEACE FOR ANIMALS WITH KATIE CLEARY (VINTAGE STOCKTON WASH) - Elongate the legs in this pair of high-rise skinny jeans. Designed with front pocket technique that is flattening, slenderizing and provides comfort, these jeans are fabulously figure-flattering.

Kut from the Kloth is proud to support women like Cleary and to have her as a spokesperson for the socially responsible company's Heroes & Heritage campaign which spotlights extraordinary women.

"We are proud to support Peace 4 Animals by helping bring awareness to the harm these animals face, and support Katie Cleary in all her efforts," stated Kut from the Kloth's Creative Director, Evelyn Ober. "Cleary brings much-needed attention to this important cause. Designing the Premium Heritage Denim with a cause is an honor."

"Peace 4 Animals is thrilled about our ongoing partnership with Kut from the Kloth, a socially responsible and compassionate company that cares about women and the issues that are important to them," said Cleary, who is also the Founder of the breaking animal news network World Animal News. "I am grateful to have another platform to be a voice for the voiceless and share these extraordinary jeans with a cause with women everywhere to help raise awareness and save endangered species worldwide."



As a filmmaker, Cleary served as the executive producer of the 2015 documentary, "Give Me Shelter," which premiered on Netflix. Cleary is currently working on her second documentary, "We Are One," which highlights the leaders around the world who dedicate their life to protecting animals.

SOURCE Peace 4 Animals