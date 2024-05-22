Katie Hahn Takes on Leadership of Treasury Sales for INB

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INB is pleased to announce that Katie Hahn has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will immediately assume the leadership position for all of Treasury Sales.

In her new role, Katie will lead the Treasury team in INB's Illinois, Florida and Missouri markets, collaborating closely with bank partners in Commercial Lending, Wealth, and Retail to offer customized business solutions to INB's most valued clients.

Katie Hahn

"Katie has many years of successful sales experience and has shown exceptional relationship management skills as she has opened new markets for INB," says Tom Gihl, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of INB.

Katie joined INB in 2021 as Assistant Vice President of Business Solutions. Within her first year, she contributed to significant growth in the cannabis-related business markets and took on full responsibility for INB's largest state and municipal customers.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to take on this new role, merging my passion for both sales and leadership," Katie shares. "In my time at INB, I'm continually impressed with our Treasury team's initiative and drive to truly understand our customers' businesses. I look forward to continuing to provide our Treasury clients with unique, tailored solutions to help them thrive."

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products in addition to wealth, trust and mortgage services.

