Katie Malnight Meisinger Named President of RELY Contract Manufacturing

Leadership transition reflects continued momentum for the rapidly growing, woman-owned manufacturer serving America's industrial base.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RELY Contract Manufacturing today announced that Katie Malnight Meisinger has been appointed President of the company, succeeding her mother, Kim Korth, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The transition marks the next phase of growth for the rapidly expanding, woman-owned manufacturer known for helping clients solve labor and production challenges through innovative workforce models.

Under Malnight Meisinger's leadership, RELY has achieved remarkable growth — expanding 230% year-over-year in 2024, investing $7.5 million in a new 52,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, and doubling its workforce to meet rising demand. RELY's new facility, located in Menomonee Falls, will bring their total footprint to more than 70,000 square feet and create up to 250 new positions over the next several years.

"RELY is proving that American manufacturing can thrive when you approach labor differently," said Malnight Meisinger. "We're reimagining how companies handle complex, non-core operations — from assembly and packaging to testing and labeling — while creating meaningful, sustainable jobs for people who have traditionally been overlooked by the workforce system."

Before joining RELY, Malnight Meisinger served as Chief Operating Officer of both RELY and Engauge Workforce Solutions, RELY's sister company. Together, the two businesses form a unique, integrated ecosystem — combining staffing, contract manufacturing, and AI-enabled workforce innovation to help manufacturers operate more efficiently. Many clients work with both companies, leveraging RELY to test and pre-train talent before partnering with Engauge to career-ladder those associates into long-term positions at their own facilities.

"RELY's success is a direct result of Katie's leadership and her ability to bridge operations, people, and performance," said Korth, CEO and Chairman of RELY Contract Manufacturing. "She has helped position RELY as one of the most forward-thinking contract manufacturers in the country, partnering with clients to build smarter, more resilient workforce strategies."

About RELY Contract Manufacturing

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, RELY Contract Manufacturing is an ISO 9001-certified provider of assembly, kitting, packaging, labeling, and testing services for leading manufacturers. RELY helps clients improve efficiency and productivity by managing secondary operations in-house with a trained, scalable workforce. The company partners closely with its sister company, Engauge Workforce Solutions, to pioneer creative labor models that strengthen American manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.relycm.com.

SOURCE RELY Contract Manufacturing