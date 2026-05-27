KATIE'S EXPANDS AT TARGET WITH NEW PASTA BAKES AND SAUCES

The next phase brings more of the KATIE'S restaurant experience to home kitchens while building directly on the brand's rapid retail growth. Now among the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States, KATIE'S has established itself as a category leader by translating its restaurant standards to grocery without compromise.

Together, the products tell a single story: whether it's served from a wood-fired oven in a KATIE'S dining room or prepared at home, the food is still chef-made, ingredient-driven, and rooted in the same techniques.

The Pasta Bake Entrées – Fiori Lemon Cream, Fiori Marinara, and Fiori Arrabbiata – are built around hand-cut fiori noodles made from high-protein egg and semolina dough, produced in small batches and paired with chef-developed sauces and premium cheeses.

The Sauces – Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Lemon Cream – are slow-cooked using whole ingredients with no added sugar and no shortcuts. These are the same sauces served to millions of guests in KATIE'S restaurants, now available for home kitchens.

That consistency is rooted in Lee's story as much as the food itself. A self-taught chef who built the company independently after experiencing homelessness and addiction earlier in life, Lee created KATIE'S with a clear premise: that real, clean, chef-driven food should meet people wherever they are.

As the business scales nationally, that principle has remained intact. Growth has not changed the process; it has simply expanded access to it.

"Whether you're sitting in one of our restaurants or cooking at home, it should feel the same," said Lee. "Scaling doesn't mean changing the process. It means staying disciplined about it. The most important thing is that nothing about how we make the food changes. It's still chef-driven, still made in small batches, still rooted in the same standards we started with."

With this rollout, KATIE'S deepens its presence at Target across both frozen and center-store categories, creating a more complete expression of the brand at shelf and expanding how consumers can access the KATIE's restaurant experience at home.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Pasta Bake Entrées:

Fiori Lemon Cream – citrus-bright with Italian cheeses

Fiori Marinara – marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan

Fiori Arrabbiata – spicy tomato sauce finished with parmesan

All pasta is hand-cut and made from high-protein egg and semolina dough.

Pasta Sauces:

Marinara – slow-cooked with whole peeled tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Arrabbiata – chili-forward red sauce finished with mascarpone

Lemon Cream – bright, balanced cream sauce with mascarpone, fontina, and parmesan

All sauces are all-natural, small-batch, slow-cooked, and contain no added sugar.

KATIE'S Pasta Bakes roll out nationwide at Target in May, with sauces launching in June and expanding further later this year.

ABOUT KATIE'S

Katie's is a chef-driven Italian restaurant and consumer packaged goods brand based in St. Louis. Founded by Katie Lee, the company is built on handmade techniques, rigorously sourced ingredients, and a belief that food should nourish both body and soul. Its restaurants are known for wood-fired pizzas and house-made pastas, while its fast-growing national retail line brings the same standards to grocery stores across America. Katie's is a WBENC-certified 100% woman-owned business. To learn more, visit Katies.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook to see the latest.

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For Katie's Pizza & Pasta press inquiries, contact Duncan Will and Nick Dierl at Orienteer - [email protected] | [email protected] s

SOURCE Katie's