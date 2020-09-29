Katja Blichfeld Honored with Inaugural Creator Achievement Award at Stareable Fest 2020 and Well-Known Industry Speakers Officially Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stareable Fest 2020, the third annual premier web series and indie TV festival, announces Katja Blichfeld, from HBO's High Maintenance series, will be honored with its inaugural Creator Achievement Award. Katja will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 15th at 6 p.m. She'll speak at the totally virtual festival, offering brief remarks on her innovative career and how web series and digital creation have shaped her path. Following her remarks, Stareable Fest's founder, Ajay Kishore will host a fireside chat with Katja.

Other industry speakers and well-known entertainment icons participating in Stareable Fest's panels include:

YouTube sensation, sWooZie (Adande Thorne) will join the " The Online Comedy Landscape" panel on Wednesday, October 14th at 6 p.m.

(Adande Thorne) will join the " panel on at Shannon Lee , Producer of Cinemax's Warrior , will join the "Narrative Storytelling as Activism" panel on Sunday, October 18 th at 4 p.m.

, Producer of Cinemax's , will join the panel on at Mel Eslyn , Writer & Director of HBO's Room 104 , along with Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham from HBO's Coastal Elites will join the "Using Limitations as a Source of Creativity" panel on Friday, October 16 th at 4 p.m.

, Writer & Director of HBO's , along with and from HBO's will join the panel on at Bernie Su , Creator of The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, will moderate the "The Future of Short Form" panel on Saturday, October 17 th at 4 p.m.

"We're honored to be joined by such celebrated names for panel discussions that are sure to inspire," said Ajay Kishore, founder of Stareable, the platform hosting Stareable Fest. "We look forward to seeing the exciting futures in store for the creators and being able to say 'I saw them first at Stareable Fest.'"

The Festival will take a virtual approach to programming, enabling even more opportunities for talented creators to meet and engage with top industry executives. The extended festival will take place online October 14 – 18 with early rate tickets for $10, regular tickets $20 and tickets during the festival will be $30. Early rate tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/SF2020tix. Attendees will enjoy screenings, workshops, panels, an industry marketplace, a live pitch competition, and an awards ceremony honoring the best creators and talent in the business.

Press who require full access for coverage are invited to register for credentials to Stareable Fest 2020 here.

To learn more about Stareable Fest, visit festival.stareable.com. You can also find @stareable on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

