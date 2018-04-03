Katon Direct and Brazen Announce Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Katon Direct and Brazen announced a strategic partnership integrating Brazen's chat software in Katon's healthcare recruitment solutions portfolio. Offering online chat in OpenHouse and Recruitment Marketing services allows for an increase in hard-to-find talent, improved candidate experience, lower time-to-hire and generates a steady stream of candidates for healthcare clients.

By leveraging Brazen's chat software and online event platform, Katon's healthcare clients will see more right-fit talent for their hiring events. Hospitals and recruiters looking to source, recruit and build a robust talent pipeline can leverage Brazen's live chat to create a dynamic candidate experience and a steady stream of qualified candidates.

Together, Brazen and Katon Direct promise to improve the candidate experience and help solve clients' biggest recruitment challenges. By incorporating Brazen's chat software and online event technology, Katon Direct clients will realize reduced recruitment costs and time-to-hire due to improved recruiting efficiencies.

Integrating Brazen's technology in Katon's recruitment solutions portfolio allows hospitals to:

Make sourcing easier, as online chat before or after a recruiting event attracts more qualified healthcare candidates

Fill positions faster by vetting candidates and attracting a larger audience of passive candidates

Become the employer of choice by incorporating new technologies to improve the candidate experience

Hire the best candidates, faster than ever before.

"We are excited to incorporate Brazen chat software and online events in our healthcare recruitment solutions portfolio," stated Richard Kaskel, Managing Partner of Katon Direct. "Clients looking to drive awareness and attendance at their recruiting events, as well as hospitals with long-term recruiting challenges will enjoy an increase in candidates in their hiring funnel by creating cutting edge candidate experiences. We are incredibly excited to begin offering these features to our healthcare clients starting in the second quarter."

Ed Barrientos, CEO of Brazen, commented, "As the war for talent becomes even more intense in the healthcare industry, Brazen is front-and-center with leading talent acquisition solutions that enable our clients to address today's needs and be ready for the future. Katon Direct is a well-respected industry leader and we're excited to partner with them to offer a new approach to online recruiting."

About Brazen

Brazen helps talent acquisition teams solve their two biggest challenges; attracting more qualified candidates and decreasing time-to-hire. Employers leverage Brazen's chat-based candidate engagement software to interact with all types of candidates including experienced, diverse, and college graduates across all industries. The Brazen platform has supported over 10,000 chat-based events and is used by thousands of organizations, from Fortune 1000 companies to start-ups, government agencies, and universities. Key customers include Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Houston Methodist, Google and Amazon.

About Katon Direct

Over the last 15 years, Katon Direct has helped connect healthcare organizations to top quality clinical professionals, using innovative programs and specialized micro marketing techniques. Katon Direct allows companies to customize campaigns and choose the strategies that will work best for their needs. As a result, companies save time and money while getting even better results. For more information, visit us online at http://www.katondirect.com.

