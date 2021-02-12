Katon Direct Announces Partnership With iCIMS

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katon Direct, the leader in talent sourcing solutions exclusive to the healthcare industry today announced a new partnership with iCIMS, one of the largest recruiting platform providers. Katon Direct is now listed as a Recruitment Marketing partner in the iCIMS Marketplace, allowing iCIMS' 1000+ healthcare clients to easily gain access to a proprietary database of over 8.5 million records, rapidly grow their talent pipeline, and save time sourcing exceptional healthcare talent.

"We are honored to be included with other top Service and Advisor Partners in the iCIMS Marketplace," said Anthony Gentile, Managing Partner of Katon Direct. "The merger into the incredible Talent Cloud of iCIMS and our ability to directly reach clinical talent across marketing channels through our expansive database will provide healthcare employers with a seamless experience to streamline their talent acquisition processes."

iCIMS is the Talent Cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the talent that builds a winning workforce. The iCIMS Marketplace offers tools for sourcing, screening, and hiring talent and is currently the largest ecosystem of integrated recruiting technologies and services.

"The new placement in the iCIMS Marketplace allows us to help healthcare organizations pipeline clinical talent faster than ever before," said Marc Weissman, Managing Partner at Katon Direct. "Healthcare employers are facing unprecedented challenges and need a blueprint for success now more than ever. This partnership allows iCIMS' healthcare customers to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace and build a more patient-centric workforce."

To view Katon Direct within the iCIMS Marketplace, click here .

About Katon Direct

Over the last 18 years, Katon Direct has helped healthcare organizations connect with top quality clinical professionals. Using data-driven solutions and personalized, omni-channel marketing strategies, Katon Direct empowers healthcare employers with customized recruitment marketing campaigns tailored to their needs. As a result, companies save time, reduce costs, and drive better results. For more information, visit us online at http://www.katondirect.com .

