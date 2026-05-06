KATON MEET TAKES TIMES SQUARE

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- They built it for boardrooms. We built it for the world.

Katon Meet, the meeting platform the other half of the world has been waiting for, is finally here. We have changed the rules on how the world communicates and socializes, leaving the industry shaken.

Katon Meet in Times Square

Unlimited participants. Unlimited time. HD video. Live captions. Real-time collaboration. Built the way it should have always been built.

For too long, the tools that power human connection came with conditions. Conditions buried in pricing tiers, enforced by timers, hidden behind enterprise walls that most of the world was never meant to climb. Every 40-minute cutoff, every paywall, every feature reserved for the "premium" user was a quiet signal to billions of people that their time, their work, their conversations, mattered a little less. Katon Meet was built in direct response to that signal. And our answer is no.

This is not an upgrade. This is a rethink. We did not take what existed and make it slightly better or marginally cheaper. We went back to first principles and asked a single question: what would this look like if it were built for everyone, without compromise, from day one? The answer is Katon Meet; a platform with no artificial ceilings, no countdown clocks, and no feature hierarchy that treats connection as a luxury. Our competitors are relegated to the past.

The industry will catch up. But catching up is not the same as leading, and the distance between where they are and where Katon Meet already stands is not a gap they can close overnight. This is not a feature to be replicated. It is a philosophy, a commitment to the idea that the most powerful communication tool on earth should work as hard for the street vendor coordinating deliveries as it does for the Fortune 500 executive closing a deal. Equal access is not a marketing position. It is the architecture.

The world has always been full of people with things worth saying, deals worth closing, ideas worth sharing, and communities worth building. They just never had a platform worthy of the moment. Katon Meet is here now. And the room has never been the same.

Download Katon Meet today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or get started instantly at meet.katon360.com.

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SOURCE Katon Meet