Katrín Davíðsdóttir Joins beam as Global Athlete and Wellness Ambassador and Investor

Founded in 2018 by Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, two former professional athletes, beam offers THC-free, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD and wellness products. The brand's organic growth has been accelerated by their athlete ambassador network, counting Danica Patrick, Baker Mayfield, Billy Horschel and Mat Fraser within their tribe as brand evangelists and agents.

"If I'm being honest, I was a bit of a skeptic when I first learned about CBD products and it took me about a year before I tried beam," said Katrín Davíðsdóttir, Two Time CrossFit Games Champion. "I've now gone full circle from skeptic, to organic user to Global Athlete and Wellness Ambassador and investor as beam has become an essential part of my daily routine. It's incredible to see the prestige of the brand grow within the CrossFit Community and I'm looking forward to educating and helping customers in their individual Pursuit for Better."

"Katrín joins our ever growing athlete roster and will help us introduce beam to working professionals, wellness enthusiasts and recreational athletes alike," said Kevin Moran and Matt Lombardi, co-founders of beam. "As one of the biggest names in the CrossFit community and the Fittest Woman on Earth, Katrín is an ideal spokesperson to share how CBD and beam have helped her and continue to help her perform her best through better sleep, recovery, performance, and balance."

In February, beam announced a $5M Series A raise led by Chris Cunningham from C2 Ventures alongside its official entry into the functional beverage space with the launch of elevate , a line of non-CBD hydration powders featuring three varieties, each intended to suit a specific wellness goal, balance (hydration + probiotic), performance (hydration + energy blend) and recovery (hydration + collagen).

beam is a Massachusetts-based wellness company founded by Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, both former professional athletes, offering THC-free, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD products, made from naturally grown hemp in Colorado. Noticing a lack of transparency in the CBD wellness market, the duo created beam which offers consumers a line of rigorously tested CBD products with high-quality natural ingredients. Built with an entrepreneurial spirit in mind, beam marries the concepts of health, wellness and an active lifestyle free of any physical or mental barriers. beam believes that all-natural cannabinoids have the ability to unlock significant health benefits, which will ultimately aid customers in their Pursuit for Better. For more information visit beamtlc.com.

