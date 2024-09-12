KatRisk Unveils New Website and Rebrand, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

BERKLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KatRisk, a premier provider of dynamic catastrophe risk software, is excited to unveil its new website and refreshed brand identity. Since its inception in 2012, KatRisk has been a leader in offering dependable solutions that help insurers, governments, and financial institutions understand, quantify, and respond to global extreme weather events. KatRisk software reliably assesses potential impacts from disasters such as floods, storm surges, hurricanes, hail, wildfires, and tornadoes.

The new website and rebranding mark a significant milestone for KatRisk as it embarks on its next growth phase, while remaining dedicated to innovation, excellence, and customer focus. The redesigned site features an improved user experience and intuitive navigation, providing clients with seamless access to information and solutions tailored to their needs.

"Our new website and brand identity reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional service and thoughtfully designed tools that enable our clients to make better risk management decisions," stated Jeffrey Chen, CEO of KatRisk. "We are thrilled to introduce a cohesive brand that genuinely embodies our values and future vision."

KatRisk's solutions, including SpatialKat and SoloKat, are utilized by some of the largest insurance, reinsurance, and financial services companies worldwide. These tools enable clients to effectively quantify and manage risks associated with global weather extremes, ensuring they are better prepared for potential catastrophes.

Key Features of the New Website:

Enhanced User Experience : Simplified navigation and enriched content make it easier for clients to find relevant information and solutions.

: Simplified navigation and enriched content make it easier for clients to find relevant information and solutions. Unified Brand Identity : A modern and cohesive visual identity that reflects KatRisk's commitment to innovation and excellence.

: A modern and cohesive visual identity that reflects KatRisk's commitment to innovation and excellence. Comprehensive Resources: A growing collection of detailed product information, case studies, and industry insights to support informed decision-making.

About KatRisk:

Founded in 2012, KatRisk is a leading provider of advanced climate catastrophe risk solutions. With a global presence spanning over 190 countries and a dedicated team of industry pioneers in catastrophe modeling, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner for insurers, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. Perils modeled include inland flooding, tropical cyclone wind, storm surge, severe convective storm, and wildfire.

Join us on our new platform and experience the future of catastrophe risk management.

