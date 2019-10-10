Kats Botanicals Expands Operations and Launches Unusual Alternative for Wellness Enthusiasts

The move to the new center comes after the company recently added Shilajit — a rare botanical used in traditional Indian medicine — to its collection. The company is also soon to launch a new line of disposable CBD vape pens, and is completing Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.

The new CBD vape pens will join the company's existing range of popular CBD products, including oils, salves, gummies, and isolate that you can view here .

"Increasing customer demand for our range of high-quality, premium botanicals has been the driving factor behind our move to the new fulfillment center," Kats Botanicals owner Justin Kats said.

"The additional space will allow our team to expand operations, putting an end to shipping delays. Getting orders to our customers faster so they can reap the health and wellness benefits our products offer is our number one priority."

Shilajit is the latest addition to the Kats Botanicals range. It's a thick and sticky tar-like substance more commonly found high in the Himalayan mountains in Asia and the Altai mountains in eastern Europe. Known for its healing properties , it contains fulvic acid and 90 different nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fatty acids.

Kats Botanicals is also set to release a new line of safe and disposable CBD vape pens for daily use. With a sleek and compact design, the CBD vape pens will be available in four satisfying flavors: Watermelon OG, Pineapple Express, Strawberry Cough, and Banana Kush.

The battery operated vape pens will only have two ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate oil and botanical terpenes sourced from fruit.

"We've been working towards releasing these CBD vape pens for a while and believe they will be a game changer for customers. Not only will they provide a convenient way to vape CBD, but customers will actually feel it. Whereas with most CBD products, you don't," Mr. Kats said.

"We are very excited to offer CBD vape pens and Shilajit, both powerful and effective botanicals. Like all our products, we rigorously test every botanical we sell. We are 100% committed to selling products of the highest possible quality."

This commitment is why the company is currently undergoing GMP certification, with plans to be fully GMP certified by February 2020. GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. It's designed to minimize the risks involved in any supplement production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product.

Once GMP certified, the company will begin offering same-day shipping for orders placed before 2 pm EST.

The past 12 months have been an exciting time for Kats Botanicals as it has experienced rapid growth. The company now serves over 10,000 customers each month. Since launching in 2016, the Kats Botanicals has sold to over 500,000 people throughout the USA and Canada.

With just four employees a year ago, the company has more than doubled in size, with 10 full-time staff now working across sales, product fulfillment, and customer support.

For more information or to shop Kats Botanicals, visit katsbotanicals.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

