Katten Adds Top Financial Services Enforcement and Regulatory Attorney Matthew Kluchenek

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Matthew Kluchenek has joined its Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice as a partner based in Chicago, bolstering the firm's nationally recognized derivatives enforcement practice.

Matthew Kluchenek has joined Katten's Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice as a partner based in Chicago.

Kluchenek is a seasoned derivatives lawyer, having served as an associate general counsel at the world's leading derivatives marketplace and as the general counsel and chief compliance officer at one of the world's largest trading firms before focusing on matters of financial enforcement and regulation as a partner at AmLaw 25 law firms.

"Matt's broad-based experience in the futures and derivatives industry is an ideal fit for our group. He has unique skills that build on our ability to manage litigation and regulatory risks across all products and regulators in the financial markets," said Katten Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement Chair Christian Kemnitz. "We're excited about his arrival as he adds top-tier talent to the skills and resources we can deploy for our clients."

Said Kluchenek: "I am thrilled to join a firm that offers clients unprecedented depth and breadth in the trading and financial market spaces. I am looking forward to providing opportunities to my clients to tap into an industry-leading team."

Kluchenek joins a group of more than 30 Katten attorneys dedicated to resolving litigation and enforcement disputes for financial firms, enhancing its long-standing experience in the derivatives markets.

Kluchenek represents a broad range of market participants, including exchanges, clearinghouses, brokers, advisors, dealers, trading firms and commercial end-users with respect to enforcement, regulatory and transactional matters involving derivatives, securities and cryptocurrencies.

In particular, he helps clients with investigations and enforcement actions by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other government agencies regarding an array of matters. These include disruptive trading, manipulation, noncompetitive trading, supervisory failures and fraud related to derivatives and cryptocurrency market participants, sell and buy side, as well as a growing number of other matters.

Further, Kluchenek is an adjunct professor at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, where he teaches Derivatives Law and Practice.

