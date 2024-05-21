Katten Appoints Jennifer I. Wolfe to Helm Its Chicago Headquarters

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Jennifer I. Wolfe will become its office managing partner in Chicago, where the firm was founded 50 years ago and where Wolfe has spent her entire legal career in its Private Credit practice representing middle-market lenders to borrowers in high-value transactions across numerous industries.

"Clients describe Jen as one of 'the most knowledgeable and effective attorneys in the industry.' We wholeheartedly agree with this observation," said Katten Chair Roger P. Furey.

Katten Partner Jennifer Wolfe was named Chicago office managing partner, effective June 1.

The firm's two largest offices, Chicago and New York, as well as its office in Charlotte, will be led by women when Wolfe assumes her new role on June 1. She succeeds Gil M. Soffer, who begins as Katten's new chair on July 1, having managed the Chicago office since 2013.

"We have seen Jen navigate difficult situations for clients, collaborate with colleagues and demonstrate unbridled commitment to helping early career attorneys hit their professional stride, all for the betterment of this firm," Furey said. "I have no doubt she will be an excellent office managing partner just as Gil has been."

Wolfe joined Katten in 2000 and built a thriving private credit practice spanning many deal sizes and types, including senior secured credit facilities of more than $1 billion for equity sponsor-backed transactions. She is well-regarded for her considerable experience helping financial institutions and other middle-market lenders navigate the regulatory landscape and otherwise succeed.

Wolfe has served on Katten's Board of Directors, National Compensation Committee and Partner Review Committee. A longtime mentor, she shepherds young lawyers, particularly women in finance disciplines, within Katten and outside the firm.

Because of this and other career accomplishments, Wolfe has been named on the Crain's Chicago Business list of Notable Women in Law, featured as an industry leader in The Secured Lender magazine and ranked in other industry guides such as Chambers, The Legal 500 and Best Lawyers.

