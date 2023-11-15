Katten Boosts New York Insolvency and Restructuring Team with Addition of Lucy Kweskin

15 Nov, 2023, 12:33 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Lucy F. Kweskin has joined the firm as a partner in the Insolvency and Restructuring practice in New York.

Lucy F. Kweskin
Kweskin represents lenders and stakeholders across the corporate capital structure, including debtors, acquirers of distressed assets, official committees of unsecured creditors, landlords and secured creditors and other parties of interest in complex insolvency and reorganization engagements. She is experienced in counseling major companies in both in-court and out-of-court restructuring matters, and is proficient in forbearance agreements, foreclosures, restructuring support agreements, debtor-in-possession financing, 363 sales and Chapter 11 plans and frequently counsels clients in litigation involving bankruptcy-related disputes.

"Lucy is a talented and highly capable professional whom I've witnessed firsthand how she skillfully guides major companies through complex corporate restructurings," said Steven J. Reisman, co-chair of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice. "She is a creative and hard-working restructuring partner who exemplifies the best of legal talent and provides outstanding client service, which the Katten team strives to excel at for all clients."

Most recently, Kweskin served as a global restructuring partner at Mayer Brown, where she excelled representing firm clients in all aspects of corporate restructuring matters.

Kweskin is also a lecturer at Columbia Law School where she co-teaches a seminar called "Advanced Bankruptcy: Deals and Issues in the Current Environment." She is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute's 40 Under 40 Class of 2022.

"Katten is extremely proud and excited to have Lucy join its growing and strong Insolvency and Restructuring practice," said Reisman.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

