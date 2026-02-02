Katten Brings on Mohammed Alvi, Building Its Premier Private Credit Practice

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Mohammed A. Alvi has joined the firm's Private Credit practice as a partner in Los Angeles, expanding this market-leading team that works with the sector's most active investors and has successfully solved for virtually every deal variation in the space, regularly closing 750-plus transactions a year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohammed. His extensive experience advising a range of industry clients on the borrower's and lender's side further strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated, commercial solutions in an increasingly complex and competitive market," said Katten Private Credit Department Chair Michael Jacobson.

"Our clients continue to entrust us with their most consequential transactions, and we are investing to meet that demand," Jacobson added.

Formerly a Finance partner at another Big Law firm, Alvi represents private equity sponsors, private and public companies, direct lenders and underwriters in a wide range of complex debt financing transactions. He takes a practical approach to structuring and executing financings across market cycles, guiding clients through syndicated and direct credit facilities, high-yield debt offerings, acquisition financings, recapitalizations, restructurings and refinancings, often with cross-border elements and intricate intercreditor dynamics.

Alvi's broad experience spans work with clients in life sciences, technology, health care, retail, gaming, professional sports and financial services, among others. He regularly advises on secured and unsecured credit facilities, equity–linked debt offerings and bespoke special situations mandates for both borrowers and lenders.

"We look forward to the impact Mohammed will make from day one," said Katten's Los Angeles Managing Partner Christine Noelle Fitzgerald. "His arrival underscores the extraordinary momentum of our Private Credit practice, our broader finance offerings and, by extension, our firm on the West Coast and well beyond."

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include private credit, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

