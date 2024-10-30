Katten Celebrates 25th Annual Pro Bono Service Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm honored 20 individuals in its offices across the United States and the United Kingdom at the firm's annual Pro Bono Service Awards, coinciding with the American Bar Association's National Celebration of Pro Bono. The awards recognize recipients for their outstanding pro bono service and support.

Katten Director of Pro Bono Services Jonathan Baum addresses the importance of pro bono work in light of the firm's 25th annual Pro Bono Service Awards.

"The attorneys we honor with these awards exemplify the hundreds of attorneys in all our offices who dedicate themselves to pro bono service throughout the year. We are immensely proud of these attorneys' impact on the lives of those less fortunate and in the communities we serve," said Jonathan K. Baum, Katten's Director of Pro Bono Services. "We also deeply appreciate the invaluable support from our business professionals whose contributions are essential to our pro bono work."

Katten celebrated the 25th year of the service awards by recognizing 14 attorneys for their consistent commitment, over time, to using their legal skills on behalf of those in need.

This year's pro bono award recipients provided a range of services:

Soden T. Abraham , Associate, Corporate, Dallas , provides civil legal aid to low-income individuals through the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.

provides civil legal aid to low-income individuals through the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program. Bob Baker , Associate, Real Estate, Washington, DC , helped a family obtain legal status and remain in the United States and assisted transgender clients seeking to change their names.

helped a family obtain legal status and remain in and assisted transgender clients seeking to change their names. Leigh Brissenden , Associate, Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement, Chicago , represented clients in U visa and asylum applications through the National Immigrant Justice Center.

represented clients in U visa and asylum applications through the National Immigrant Justice Center. Daniel J. Collins , Partner, White Collar and Internal Investigations, Chicago , handles cases involving criminal defense and secured habeas corpus relief in the case of an inmate serving two 50-year sentences.

handles cases involving criminal defense and secured habeas corpus relief in the case of an inmate serving two 50-year sentences. Chad R. Doobay , Partner, Government and Public Finance, Chicago , represents asylum seekers through the National Immigrant Justice Center fleeing persecution from countries such as Zimbabwe , Kazakhstan , Uganda and others.

represents asylum seekers through the National Immigrant Justice Center fleeing persecution from countries such as , , and others. Richard L. Farley , Senior Counsel, Commercial Litigation, Charlotte, has focused on Special Immigrant Juvenile Status and Servicemembers Civil Relief Act cases, and formerly served as Charlotte's pro bono chair.

has focused on Special Immigrant Juvenile Status and Servicemembers Civil Relief Act cases, and formerly served as Charlotte's pro bono chair. Sharon Kantrowitz , Special Counsel, Health Care, New York , helps individuals navigate complex legal systems, particularly women in domestic abuse situations who face multiple legal challenges simultaneously.

helps individuals navigate complex legal systems, particularly women in domestic abuse situations who face multiple legal challenges simultaneously. Charlie Metzger , Associate, Real Estate, New York , guides founders of nonprofits seeking incorporation in obtaining tax-exempt status and establishing governance.

guides founders of nonprofits seeking incorporation in obtaining tax-exempt status and establishing governance. Arron J. Pak , Associate, Commercial Litigation, Los Angeles , handles asylum work and most recently worked on a family law case regarding an appeal to extend a domestic violence restraining order.

handles asylum work and most recently worked on a family law case regarding an appeal to extend a domestic violence restraining order. Lisa Prather , Special Counsel, Health Care, Dallas , has helped a nonprofit organization navigate board governance matters, negotiate contracts, and evaluate aspects of its clinical research donation arrangements.

has helped a nonprofit organization navigate board governance matters, negotiate contracts, and evaluate aspects of its clinical research donation arrangements. Kelly R. Rizzo , Associate, Real Estate, Charlotte, has provided expunction relief to eligible federal public defender clients through the North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center.

has provided expunction relief to eligible federal public defender clients through the North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center. Alexa K. Rollins , Associate, Capital Markets, Chicago , helps to form nonprofit corporations and has assisted with immigration law matters by participating in a National Immigrant Justice Center clinic.

helps to form nonprofit corporations and has assisted with immigration law matters by participating in a National Immigrant Justice Center clinic. Terence P. Ross , Partner, Intellectual Property Litigation, Washington, DC , has provided counsel on complex copyright and licensing issues for a foundation's mixed media art project.

has provided counsel on complex copyright and licensing issues for a foundation's mixed media art project. Christopher T. Vazquez, Associate, Commercial Litigation, New York, represents inmates seeking post-conviction and habeas corpus relief and immigrants seeking asylum.

Katten also honored six business professionals and executives with pro bono awards for their significant role in supporting and advancing the firm's pro bono legal services:

Sara Brown , Paralegal, Commercial Litigation, Charlotte, assists attorneys with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status custody cases, ensuring that deadlines are met and court staff are contacted to get cases calendared.

assists attorneys with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status custody cases, ensuring that deadlines are met and court staff are contacted to get cases calendared. Wai Cheung , Legal Support Manager, London , assists with promoting pro bono initiatives, developing relationships with key UK pro bono resources, and preparing weekly internal newsletters of pro bono opportunities.

assists with promoting pro bono initiatives, developing relationships with key UK pro bono resources, and preparing weekly internal newsletters of pro bono opportunities. Matthew Doran , Paralegal, Insurance and Health Care Fraud Litigation, Chicago , manages the Katten Legal Clinic at Jose de Diego Academy, coordinates client intake, and interprets Spanish for client interviews, both at the legal clinic and for asylum matters with the National Immigrant Justice Center.

manages the Katten Legal Clinic at Jose de Diego Academy, coordinates client intake, and interprets Spanish for client interviews, both at the legal clinic and for asylum matters with the National Immigrant Justice Center. Debbie Lawal , Compliance and Legal Support Assistant, London , assists with managing the administration of Katten's pro bono services in London and setting up the firm's membership with the UK Collaborative Plan for Pro Bono.

assists with managing the administration of Katten's pro bono services in and setting up the firm's membership with the UK Collaborative Plan for Pro Bono. Paula Phillips , Legal Executive Assistant, Litigation, Los Angeles , has supported numerous pro bono cases involving elder abuse, asylum seekers and domestic violence survivors.

has supported numerous pro bono cases involving elder abuse, asylum seekers and domestic violence survivors. Rebekka Visser , Chartered Legal Executive, Real Estate, London , has worked with attorneys on the relocation and development of a new facility for a youth service.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten