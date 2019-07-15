Katten Financial Services Attorney Distinguished as Legal Influencer

"Gary is an exceptional attorney whose thorough understanding of complicated matters of finance deserves recognition," said Lance Zinman, Global Chair of Katten's Financial Services Practice.

A former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission senior trial attorney, DeWaal is the author and publisher of Bridging The Week at www.bridgingtheweek.com , a weekly blog widely read by industry participants, including regulators and media, for its insightful summary of legal and regulatory issues identified by DeWaal as most relevant for lawyers and non-lawyers in financial services and Fintech. DeWaal provides context, often in the form of historical background, on the most important developments. He has been called a "Go-To Thought Leader," by the National Law Journal. The New York Law Journal has called him a "Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Fintech Trailblazer."

His latest distinction, Legal Influencer, was announced as part of the Content Marketing Awards Q2 2019 presented by Lexology, published by Globe Business Publishing Ltd.

"(Gary's) commitment to providing quality content to over 400,000 active subscribers on Lexology is what makes our platform the most powerful in its field," Lexology Managing Director Edward Costelloe wrote in a letter to DeWaal. "(You) deserve high praise for your knowledgeable insights."

Frequently quoted in the media for his thoughts on the international financial services industry, particularly blockchain matters, DeWaal assists buy-side and sell-side clients as well as trading facilities and clearing houses navigating complex and developing laws and regulations. He also helps clients who may have enforcement matters before regulators. He has published numerous articles on futures and securities industry issues and often serves as a presenter at futures and securities industry conferences as well as in training sessions for international regulators.

Before joining Katten, DeWaal was senior managing director and group general counsel for Newedge, where he oversaw the worldwide Legal, Compliance, Financial Crimes Prevention (including AML) and Regulatory Developments departments.

Katten's Financial Services practice offers integrated and comprehensive counsel that helps clients navigate the entire scope of their business including regulatory, transactional, compliance, litigation and enforcement, product structuring, tax, and technology matters.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com .

Contact: Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@kattenlaw.com

Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371

leonor.vivanco-prengaman@kattenlaw.com

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Related Links

http://www.kattenlaw.com

