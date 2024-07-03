Katten Hosts Soccer Legend Abby Wambach in Honor of Pride Month

CHICAGO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that it celebrated Pride Month with a special event featuring FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach.

The firm hosted Wambach in a virtual event moderated by LGBTQ+ Coalition Co-Chair Brandon D. Hadley as part of Katten's Perspectives Speaker Series, a program designed to increase cultural awareness, broaden perspectives and inspire dialogue across the firm community on topics ranging from race, history and legislation to inclusive best practices.

"Abby's story is one of inspiration and empowerment. Not only is she a phenomenal soccer player, but she is also a leader who uses her platform to advocate for equality, addressing key social issues like closing the women's pay gap and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights," Hadley said. "We are honored to celebrate her character, activism, accomplishments and legacy, as well as the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies that make the world a better place."

Wambach is The New York Times bestselling author of WOLFPACK, host of Abby's Places on ESPN+, co-host of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast with Glennon Doyle, and founding investor of Angel City FC, a majority female-owned professional women's soccer team.

"Programs like our Perspectives Speaker Series help us build a better understanding of the issues and struggles various communities face and a stronger culture where we champion diversity, embrace inclusion, and ensure everyone is seen and heard and feels they belong," said Amber Haggins, Katten's senior director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent.

Katten has consistently supported the LGBTQ+ community through its pro bono representation of LGBTQ+ individuals, charitable contributions to the National LGBTQ+ Bar Foundation and LeGaL Foundation, and sponsorship of the annual Lavender Law Conference & Career Fair, the largest LGBTQ+ legal conference in the country.

Notably, the firm recently received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023–2024 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, earning a designation as a 2023 "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion."

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN LLP