Katten Pulls in Top Bankruptcy Attorney Skilled at Helping Lenders

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that it has added highly regarded bankruptcy attorney Peter Knight to its Insolvency and Restructuring practice in Chicago, bolstering a national group that has been increasingly in demand as it continues to take on key roles in some of the most noted bankruptcy cases, representing debtors, independent directors, key creditor constituencies and stakeholders in major Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 cases throughout the country.

Knight has more than two decades of experience and had served as chair of the Chicago Finance department and global co-chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations practice at his previous firm. He advises clients in a range of out-of-court restructurings, bankruptcy proceedings, and other special situations at all levels of the capital structure, with a focus on representing senior secured lenders. He has particular experience in developing and implementing out-of-court restructuring strategies, including UCC foreclosure transactions, assignments for the benefit of creditors, rescue financing structures, receivership proceedings, exchange offers and rights offerings, to name some.

"There is no doubt that we have gained a top-of-class restructuring professional whose skills and experience will broaden our practice," said John Sieger, national head of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice. "We have heard high praise for Pete directly from our clients who have worked with him. They know like we do that he is an outstanding attorney whose unique skill set and practical experience will help achieve their business goals."

As a result of his background and experience, Knight will work closely with Katten's Private Credit attorneys. "Peter is a highly respected and accomplished participant in our industry and has been for years," said Katten Private Credit practice chair Michael Jacobson. "Having him on our team further expands our ability to counsel our clients through all potential life cycles of a given transaction."

In addition to his restructuring practice, Knight devotes significant time to pro bono initiatives, including helping military veterans obtain disability benefits and representing victims of domestic violence through the Cook County Domestic Violence Legal Clinic, among other programs.

Katten's national Insolvency and Restructuring practice has grown significantly in the last few years. To name just some, last year, Kate Scherling, Julia Winters and Michael Comerford joined the practice in New York. Prav Reddy was added in London, Terry Banich in Chicago, and John Mitchell and Michaela Crocker in Dallas.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

