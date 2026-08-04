Katten's Jonathan Baum Receives American Bar Association Pickering Award for Pro Bono Work

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Jonathan Baum, the firm's Director of Pro Bono Services, has been named the 2026 recipient of the American Bar Association's (ABA) John H. Pickering Award of Achievement. Baum received the award from the ABA Senior Lawyers Division at a luncheon on August 1 during the ABA 2026 Annual Conference in Chicago.

Katten Director of Pro Bono Services Jonathan Baum received the American Bar Association's John H. Pickering Award of Achievement.

The Pickering Award honors the life and legacy of John H. Pickering, co-founder of the law firm formerly known as Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering. The award recognizes advocacy for pro bono service, dedication to the cause of equal justice for all and the promotion of the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in the law.

"When Jonathan joined our Chicago office more than three decades ago, he set out to make pro bono part of our ethos. Today, pro bono is not just a program. It is embedded in our culture and is a source of pride shared across every office and practice," said Katten Chairman Gil Soffer. "For all he has accomplished throughout his career, Jonathan remains incredibly focused on the work and the people it serves. His passion is both infectious and inspiring, not only at Katten, but throughout the broader legal community."

Baum has served as Katten's Director of Pro Bono Services since 1993, when he became one of only a handful of law firm partners in the nation to focus exclusively on delivering pro bono work. In that role, he coordinates the firm's entire pro bono portfolio. He matches opportunities with attorneys across practice areas, including litigation, nonprofit corporate governance, affordable housing and community development, and estate planning for underserved populations. Baum also represents pro bono clients, including refugees seeking asylum and individuals facing racial discrimination in housing and public accommodations. In addition, he has represented the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence in its defense of state and local gun regulations.

"I see this award as honoring pro bono itself, not me. Refugees fleeing oppression need champions. People facing discrimination need someone in their corner. Nonprofits doing vital work in their communities need representation," said Baum. "As lawyers, we have a professional responsibility – and the privilege – to make sure access to justice isn't determined by a person's resources. My hope is that more of us will dedicate more time to give these clients the help they need."

Baum's proudest achievement is launching the Katten Legal Clinic in collaboration with Legal Aid Chicago at the Chicago Public Schools' Jose de Diego Community Academy as one of the first legal aid clinics located within an urban public school. Since opening in 2013, the clinic has served more than 2,000 clients and helped earn Katten the ABA's Pro Bono Publico Award. Baum is particularly pleased that several other major Chicago law firms have followed Katten's lead and established community legal clinics with Legal Aid Chicago.

Baum created and oversees the Katten Pro Bono Service Awards, a program that has recognized outstanding attorney contributions for more than 25 years and provides each awardee with a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Before joining Katten, Baum served as an associate at two AmLaw 100 firms and as a staff attorney and clinical fellow at the University of Chicago Law School's Edwin P. Mandel Legal Aid Clinic. He previously served as a legislative aide to then-US Representative Abner J. Mikva and as a law clerk to the late Judge Bernard M. Decker of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Baum has been recognized with the Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights' Champion of Justice Award in 2022, the Public Interest Law Initiative's Distinguished Public Service Award in 2010 and the Unsung Hero Award from Action for Children in 2004.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, restructuring, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten