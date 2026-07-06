Katten Enters Miami Market with Prominent Capital Markets Hire from DLA Piper

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Josh Kaufman has joined the firm as Managing Partner of Katten's new Miami office. He will be a partner in the firm's Capital Markets practice and will also serve as Lead Partner of the firm's Public Company Advisory Practice. Kaufman joins from DLA Piper, where he built a distinguished practice advising high-growth businesses across the globe on financing pathways, strategic development and transformational transactions.

Josh Kaufman has joined the firm as Managing Partner of Katten's new Miami office. He will be a partner in the firm’s Capital Markets practice and will also serve as Lead Partner of the firm’s Public Company Advisory Practice.

"Josh's arrival is a defining moment for our Capital Markets practice," said Mark Wood, Partner and Co-Chair of Katten's Capital Markets practice. "Miami continues to attract private capital, family offices, investment funds and multinational companies seeking sophisticated legal counsel, and Josh is uniquely positioned to serve that client base."

Kaufman's practice focuses on a broad range of equity and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, alternative public offerings (de-SPACs, reverse mergers and direct listings), secondary offerings, registered direct offerings, at-the-market (ATM) programs, PIPEs, equity lines of credit, crossover financings, preferred stock offerings and convertible notes, as well as investment-grade and high-yield debt offerings. He has represented public companies before the SEC, Nasdaq and NYSE and in matters of Delaware, New York and Florida corporate law. He has counseled clients operating in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, technology and data centers, digital assets, REITs, financial services and emerging growth companies, and across geographies, including Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Throughout his career, Kaufman has developed deep ties to the South Florida business community and is well positioned to anchor Katten's presence in the region.

"Josh is a proven leader with strong relationships and a market-leading practice in one of the country's most compelling business centers," said Katten Chairman Gil Soffer. "The opening of our Miami office allows us to deliver Katten's full capabilities to clients in South Florida and it reflects our commitment to investing in talent and key markets as part of Katten 2030, our firm's strategic plan."

Miami has emerged as one of the nation's most dynamic commercial and finance markets, attracting a growing concentration of private capital, family offices, investment funds and multinational companies that demand sophisticated legal counsel. The new office positions Katten to better serve clients across the private wealth, hedge fund, private equity, private credit, M&A, real estate, financial services, family office, capital markets, public company and emerging growth sectors that continue to drive investment throughout South Florida.

Katten's Capital Markets practice represents public and private issuers, underwriters, placement agents and investors in public and private securities offerings, including IPOs, debt offerings, PIPEs, strategic transactions, and venture and growth capital. The group handles transactions at every stage in a company's life cycle from venture and growth capital to public company exits and has extensive experience handling cross-border transactions and regulated regulatory issues. Attorneys in our active Capital Markets practice have closed hundreds of transactions with values ranging from approximately $5 million to $3.5 billion.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, restructuring, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten