Katten Advises Marc Zahr and the Chaifetz Group in Acquisition of Portland Trail Blazers

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that it represented Marc Zahr and the Chaifetz Group, significant investors in the buyer group that acquired the Portland Trail Blazers. The complex deal meant the end to the controlling ownership of the team by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

"This transaction underscores Katten's ability to successfully navigate blockbuster deals for clients looking to invest in professional sports franchises," said Daniel Render, co-chair of Katten's Sports and Sports Facilities practice. "We are grateful to Marc Zahr and the Chaifetz Group for entrusting us with this important investment."

Marc Zahr is a co-president of Blue Owl Capital, an alternative asset management firm. The Chaifetz Group, a single family office private investment firm, was also recently represented by Katten in its minority investment in the San Francisco Giants.

The Katten team was led by Render, with support provided by Private Credit Partner Andrew C. Lillis, Sports and Sports Facilities Associate Ethan Asofsky, Transactional Tax Planning Partner Valentina Famparska, Private Credit Associate Morgan E. Oxner, Private Credit Counsel Constance A. Fratianni, Private Credit Associates Chloe M. Custodio and Lindsey P. Robin, Mergers and Acquisitions Associate Cade S. Brittain, and Corporate Associate Julie Park.

Katten's nationally recognized sports industry attorneys work across key disciplines — in mergers and acquisitions/private equity, debt finance, real estate, tax, intellectual property, employment, health care, private wealth, and insolvency and restructuring. The team delivers strategic, end-to-end legal solutions tailored to the demands of sports-related businesses.

Katten advises a wide array of participants in the sports industry, including Major League Baseball, the National Basketball League, the National Hockey League, the National Football League, Major League Soccer, NCAA university athletic departments, prospective owners, arena and stadium developers and operators, financial institutions, regional sports networks, family offices and corporate sponsors.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten