Katy Area Economic Development Council Names First-Ever Female Chairman of the Board

KATY, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Katy Area Economic Development Council (Katy Area EDC) has appointed Danielle Wright, President and CEO of Right Choice Construction, as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. Wright's appointment marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold the position in the organization's more than 20-year history.

Since its founding in 2003, the Katy Area EDC has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth throughout the Greater Katy area. With over 200 members and a mission to support business expansion and job creation, the EDC continues to build on its strong foundation as a regional economic development leader, creating thousands of jobs and billions in capital investment.

Wright brings a deep understanding of the Katy area and a proven record of leadership and business acumen to her role as Chair. She was named a 2025 Gulf South finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and has developed and led multiple successful businesses, including Ageless MedSpa, Intellifacts Corporation, and Katy Cab and Limo. In 2016, she founded Right Choice Construction, a commercial and industrial general contracting company, and serves as president and CEO.

Under her leadership, Right Choice Construction has been recognized for its excellence in delivering high-quality projects across the region. As Chair, Wright will focus on strengthening collaboration among members, expanding business opportunities, and advancing the EDC's mission to promote economic vitality in one of Texas's fastest-growing regions.

"I want to be a strong chairman for our board members, prioritizing them and valuing their input to make our EDC the strongest it's ever been," said Wright. "It's an honor to serve as the first female chair of this great organization, and I will continue to break ceilings, just as Right Choice Construction has done as a woman-owned business in a traditionally male-dominated industry."

"Danielle has been a tremendous asset to the Katy Area EDC," said Angie Thomason, President/CEO of the Katy Area Economic Development Council. "Her leadership, experience, and deep understanding of the Katy area make her the ideal person to guide our organization into its next chapter. We are honored to have her serve as our Chair and to celebrate this historic moment for our EDC."

Together, Wright and Thomason represent a new era of leadership for the Katy Area EDC — one they define by vision, collaboration, and progress. As two strong female leaders at the helm, they are committed to fostering meaningful change, driving innovation, and ensuring continued growth for the businesses and communities that make the Katy area thrive.

