Katy Perry Is Announced As PSA Ambassador For 25th Anniversary Of "FFANY Shoes On Sale"

Katy Perry has continuously offered her support of women battling breast cancer. As a beloved and creative member of the footwear industry with a strong voice for style and substance, Perry is the ideal PSA Ambassador. Perry's footwear line, Katy Perry Collections, is inspired by her travels, humor and extraordinary imagination. Perry designs each of the collections to reflect her distinct personality. FFANY is honored to partner with Perry for this landmark of the 25th Anniversary and to help move one step closer to a breast cancer free world.

"I'm proud to be able to partner Katy Perry Collections with FFANY and QVC in the fight against breast cancer," said Katy Perry. "This is an issue that is near and dear to my heart, especially because my aunt passed away from it in 1986. I have always been proud to support the cause and am grateful to have yet another platform to help find a cure."

Over the past 24 years, "FFANY Shoes on Sale," which joined forces with QVC in 1995, has generated $55 million to help bring us closer than ever to finding a cure for breast cancer. Once again, the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce that grants will be distributed to nine leading cancer institutions in the United States. This star-studded event attended by industry notables and celebrities will recognize the generosity of footwear donors and designers, to benefit the researchers who are committed to finding a cure.

"FFANY is honored to have Katy Perry as our 2018 PSA Ambassador," said Ron Fromm, President and CEO of the Fashion Footwear Association of New York. "She is a champion for strength, endurance, compassion and has a deep commitment to building a better community – qualities that have great resonance with the battle against breast cancer and the quest for a cure."

The gala will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Thursday, October 11, 2018. The nearly 10,000 square foot main ballroom was host to the 2017 QVC Presents "FFANY Shoes on Sale" gala as the first event in the newly renovated space.

The Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation was created to support ongoing research and education programs in the fight against breast cancer and is supported by members of the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY). Donated footwear is sold on all QVC platforms during the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation's annual charity benefit, QVC Presents "FFANY Shoes on Sale." Funds are distributed to leading breast cancer research and education institutions across the United States.

