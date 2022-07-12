KATZ AMSTERDAM CHARITABLE TRUST AND FOUNDATION AWARD $7.25M IN CIVIC ENGAGEMENT AND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS GRANTS TO 40 ORGANIZATIONS
Investment provides resources to organizations working to increase civic engagement in and support reproductive rights in communities of color
BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Katz Amsterdam charitable entities, today announced $5.25 million in civic engagement grants to be awarded to 29 community-based organizations in six focus states. Each grantee was chosen for their work to strengthen civic engagement within BIPOC communities and how they are developing and implementing community-driven strategies. Katz Amsterdam also awarded an additional $2 million in grants to 11 organizations supporting women's reproductive rights.
Rob Katz, executive chairperson of the board, Vail Resorts, Inc., and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Elana's Pantry, launched the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust in 2017 and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation in 2018 to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic rights and improving outcomes for all communities, with particular focus on communities of color.
"These civic engagement grants are an important investment in supporting new generations of civic leaders, deepening civic participation and supporting steps for more equitable outcomes," said Rob Katz, Katz Amsterdam founder. "We selected these outstanding organizations for their civic engagement mission and focus on serving their communities, and we look forward to seeing how they promote and inspire civic engagement where it is needed most."
Through grant-making, Katz Amsterdam aim to support voting rights and long-term efforts that build infrastructure promoting civic engagement and cultivating positive change by:
- Investing in organizations and leaders working to prevent harmful voter suppression measures at the state and federal level.
- Working to reduce barriers for BIPOC communities to access opportunities to vote by improving election administration.
- Supporting strategies that educate voters and increase voter participation in elections.
The 2022 civic engagement grantees are:
ARIZONA
- Black Phoenix Organizing Collective - $100,000
- Arizona Center for Empowerment - $200,000
- One Arizona - $150,000
GEORGIA
- Black Voters Matter - $200,000
- Fair Fight Action - $200,000
- New Georgia Project - $200,000
- Pro Georgia - $150,000
MICHIGAN
- Michigan United - $200,000
- Mothering Justice - $200,000
- We The People – MI - $200,000
- Michigan Voices - $150,000
- Michigan Donor Alliance - $100,000
NEVADA
- Asian Community Development Council - $200,000
- Make It Work Nevada - $200,000
- Make the Road Nevada - $200,000
- Silver State Voices - $150,000
NORTH CAROLINA
- Down Home North Carolina - $200,000
- North Carolina Asian Americans Together - $200,000
- You Can Vote - $200,000
- Blueprint NC - $150,000
- Imagine NC - $100,000
WISCONSIN
- Black Leaders Organizing for Communities - $200,000
NATIONAL
- All Voting is Local - $200,000
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC - $200,000
- Mi Familia Vota - $200,000
- The Partnership Funds - $200,000
- Protect the Sacred - $200,000
- Movement Voter Project - $200,000
- Way to Rise - $200,000
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Katz and Amsterdam have awarded an additional $2 million to 11 organizations supporting women's reproductive rights. "We believe strongly that every woman should be able to make her own healthcare choices – and that all reproductive services, including abortion, should be readily available," said Rob Katz. "Reproductive freedom is a basic human right. We are stung by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. They dismantled a constitutional right all women counted on for nearly 50 years which will have devastating impacts, particularly in communities of color. We hope these funds will help deserving and important organizations serve women and families in their healthcare choices."
Organizations receiving reproductive rights grants include:
- National Network of Abortion Funds - $500,000
- SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective - $350,000
- National Abortion Federation - $250,000
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America - $200,000
- Spark Reproductive Justice NOW - $150,000
- Cobalt Foundation – Cobalt Abortion Fund - $125,000
- National Women's Health Network, Plan C Pills - $125,000
- The Afiya Center - $100,000
- Just the Pill - $75,000
- If/When/How - $75,000
- Apiary for Practical Support - $50,000
With this current round of civic engagement and reproductive rights grants, Katz Amsterdam has provided more than $39 million in funding since 2017. For more information on the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation, visit katzamsterdam.org.
About the Katz Amsterdam Foundation
The Katz Amsterdam Foundation strives to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic human rights and improving outcomes for all. The Foundation believes that everyone benefits from living in healthy and cohesive communities, but access to these benefits is unequal. KAF works in partnership with communities to advance just and equitable approaches to accessing mental and behavioral health care and protect civil rights by increasing civic engagement and participation in a multiracial democracy. The Foundation does this work by addressing systemic injustice and the root causes behind racial gaps in health and well-being. KAF's priority is to support community-driven work that meaningfully improves the lives of individuals and the social well-being of our communities. For more information, visit www.katzamsterdam.org.
