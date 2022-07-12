KATZ AMSTERDAM CHARITABLE TRUST AND FOUNDATION AWARD $7.25M IN CIVIC ENGAGEMENT AND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS GRANTS TO 40 ORGANIZATIONS

Investment provides resources to organizations working to increase civic engagement in and support reproductive rights in communities of color

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Katz Amsterdam charitable entities, today announced $5.25 million in civic engagement grants to be awarded to 29 community-based organizations in six focus states. Each grantee was chosen for their work to strengthen civic engagement within BIPOC communities and how they are developing and implementing community-driven strategies. Katz Amsterdam also awarded an additional $2 million in grants to 11 organizations supporting women's reproductive rights.

Rob Katz, executive chairperson of the board, Vail Resorts, Inc., and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Elana's Pantry, launched the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust in 2017 and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation in 2018 to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic rights and improving outcomes for all communities, with particular focus on communities of color.

"These civic engagement grants are an important investment in supporting new generations of civic leaders, deepening civic participation and supporting steps for more equitable outcomes," said Rob Katz, Katz Amsterdam founder. "We selected these outstanding organizations for their civic engagement mission and focus on serving their communities, and we look forward to seeing how they promote and inspire civic engagement where it is needed most."

Through grant-making, Katz Amsterdam aim to support voting rights and long-term efforts that build infrastructure promoting civic engagement and cultivating positive change by:

Investing in organizations and leaders working to prevent harmful voter suppression measures at the state and federal level.

Working to reduce barriers for BIPOC communities to access opportunities to vote by improving election administration.

Supporting strategies that educate voters and increase voter participation in elections.

The 2022 civic engagement grantees are:

ARIZONA

Black Phoenix Organizing Collective - $100,000

Arizona Center for Empowerment - $200,000

One Arizona - $150,000

GEORGIA

Black Voters Matter - $200,000

Fair Fight Action - $200,000

New Georgia Project - $200,000

Pro Georgia - $150,000

MICHIGAN

Michigan United - $200,000

Mothering Justice - $200,000

We The People – MI - $200,000

Michigan Voices - $150,000

Michigan Donor Alliance - $100,000

NEVADA

Asian Community Development Council - $200,000

Make It Work Nevada - $200,000

Make the Road Nevada - $200,000

Silver State Voices - $150,000

NORTH CAROLINA

Down Home North Carolina - $200,000

North Carolina Asian Americans Together - $200,000

You Can Vote - $200,000

- Blueprint NC - $150,000

Imagine NC - $100,000

WISCONSIN

Black Leaders Organizing for Communities - $200,000

NATIONAL

All Voting is Local - $200,000

Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC - $200,000

Mi Familia Vota - $200,000

- The Partnership Funds - $200,000

Protect the Sacred - $200,000

Movement Voter Project - $200,000

Way to Rise - $200,000

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Katz and Amsterdam have awarded an additional $2 million to 11 organizations supporting women's reproductive rights. "We believe strongly that every woman should be able to make her own healthcare choices – and that all reproductive services, including abortion, should be readily available," said Rob Katz. "Reproductive freedom is a basic human right. We are stung by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. They dismantled a constitutional right all women counted on for nearly 50 years which will have devastating impacts, particularly in communities of color. We hope these funds will help deserving and important organizations serve women and families in their healthcare choices."

Organizations receiving reproductive rights grants include:

National Network of Abortion Funds - $500,000

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective - $350,000

National Abortion Federation - $250,000

Planned Parenthood Federation of America - $200,000

Spark Reproductive Justice NOW - $150,000

Cobalt Foundation – Cobalt Abortion Fund - $125,000

National Women's Health Network, Plan C Pills - $125,000

The Afiya Center - $100,000

Just the Pill - $75,000

If/When/How - $75,000

Apiary for Practical Support - $50,000

With this current round of civic engagement and reproductive rights grants, Katz Amsterdam has provided more than $39 million in funding since 2017. For more information on the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation, visit katzamsterdam.org.

About the Katz Amsterdam Foundation

The Katz Amsterdam Foundation strives to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic human rights and improving outcomes for all. The Foundation believes that everyone benefits from living in healthy and cohesive communities, but access to these benefits is unequal. KAF works in partnership with communities to advance just and equitable approaches to accessing mental and behavioral health care and protect civil rights by increasing civic engagement and participation in a multiracial democracy. The Foundation does this work by addressing systemic injustice and the root causes behind racial gaps in health and well-being. KAF's priority is to support community-driven work that meaningfully improves the lives of individuals and the social well-being of our communities. For more information, visit www.katzamsterdam.org.

