KATZ AMSTERDAM CHARITABLE TRUST AWARDS NEARLY $2.5M TO SUPPORT REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

Grants to support advocacy and expanding access to reproductive health care

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust today announced $2,450,000 in reproductive justice grants will be awarded to 10 organizations that help broaden access to reproductive health care, as well as provide direct support to women seeking abortion care.

This is the eighth year Katz Amsterdam has awarded grants, with aggregate funding of nearly $48 million. Grants support not only reproductive justice, but previous funding focused on increasing access to mental health care, improving community-developed behavioral health services for communities of color and indigenous populations, and increasing civic engagement and participation to help realize a multiracial democracy.

Rob Katz, former ceo and executive chairperson of the board of Vail Resorts, and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Elana's Pantry, launched the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust in 2017 and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation in 2018 to be a catalyst for eliminating inequities, increasing access to opportunity, and improving outcomes for all.

"Everyone should have both the freedom and ability to make their own health care decisions, particularly about when and whether to have children," said Rob Katz. "We must ensure ongoing access to the full range of reproductive health services, including abortion, for all people who have been adversely impacted by state bans, which are creating a nationwide health crisis. In the midst of this challenge, we are encouraged by the critical work of these organizations and all they are doing to expand access and advance reproductive justice at local and state levels, especially for communities of color."

The 2023 Katz Amsterdam reproductive justice grantees are:

1. Access Reproductive Care – Southeast - $150,000



Works to eliminate the economic barriers limiting access to reproductive care and abortion with financial and logistical assistance in Ala., Ga., Miss., S.C., Fla. and Tenn.

2. All* Above All - $300,000



National women of color-led organization working to promote abortion justice to ensure it is affordable, accessible and available.

3. Apiary for Practical Support - $75,000



National hub for groups that provide logistical assistance – transportation, lodging, childcare and more – to people seeking abortions.

4. In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda - $350,000



National-state partnership organization focused on lifting up the voices of black women leaders working to educate and mobilize for reproductive justice.

5. Midwest Access Coalition - $125,000



Practical support abortion fund that helps people traveling to, from and within the Midwest (Ill., Ind., Iowa , Kan., Mich., Minn., Miss., Neb., N.D., S.D., Ohio and Wisc.) to access a safe, legal abortion by assisting with travel coordination and costs, lodging, food, medicine and childcare.

6. National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice - $350,000



Works in targeted states advocating for policies that improve the reproductive health and well-being of Latinas.

7. Plan C - $250,000



Public health creative campaign working to transform access to abortion in the United States by normalizing the self-directed option of abortion pills by mail.

8. Resources for Abortion Delivery - $250,000



Promotes and supports the continued existence and resiliency of the U.S. abortion delivery sector, so that abortion seekers have timely and equitable access to quality abortion care.

9. The Lawyering Project - $250,000



Uses the law to improve access to reproductive health care and abortions and provides legal assistance to uphold the rights of people seeking and providing abortion care.

10. URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity - $350,000



Mobilizes youth across the country to help create a liberated world where everyone can live with justice, love freely, express their gender and sexuality, and define and create families of their choosing.

In addition to these most recent reproductive justice grants, Katz Amsterdam awarded $2 million in 2022 to 11 organizations supporting reproductive health and justice. For more information on the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation, visit katzamsterdam.org.

About the Katz Amsterdam Foundation

The Katz Amsterdam Foundation strives to be a catalyst for eliminating inequities, increasing access to opportunity, and improving outcomes for all. We know that everyone benefits from living in healthy and cohesive communities, but access to these benefits is unequal - a result of historical racial and social injustice. We work in partnership with communities to advance just and equitable approaches to accessing mental, behavioral and reproductive healthcare and protecting our civil rights by increasing civic engagement and participation in our multiracial democracy. We do this work by addressing systemic injustice, racial and social disparities in mental health, reproductive health, and well-being. As a foundation, our priority is to support community-driven work that meaningfully improves the lives of all individuals and the social well-being of our communities. For more information, visit www.katzamsterdam.org.

