KAUAI SEA TOURS LAUNCHES LADY KAILANI, FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LUXURY CATAMARAN FOR NĀ PALI COAST ADVENTURES

Custom handcrafted 65-foot Catamaran is packed with amenities for ocean fun, and the highlight of any Hawaii dream vacation

KAUAI, Hawaii, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauai Sea Tours , the oldest family-owned boat tour company on Kauai with three generations and nearly 40 years of experience sharing the beauty, history, and culture of the island, proudly announces the newest vessel in its fleet: Lady Kailani, a 65-foot handcrafted luxury catamaran. Guests can now book unforgettable journeys aboard Lady Kailani to explore the legendary Nā Pali Coast, one of the most breathtaking shorelines in the world.

Made in the USA by Breaux Brothers Enterprises in Louisiana, and engineered by world-renowned Incat Crowther for unmatched performance, stability, and style, Lady Kailani combines cutting-edge design and guest-focused amenities for ultimate ocean fun. Special features of Lady Kailani include:

Three Spacious decks with 360° ocean views

Two water slides with water jets into the ocean

Hydraulic swim platform for effortless snorkeling and ocean access

Full snorkel equipment available, including masks and prescription masks, fins, and flotation noodles

A walk-up bar serving tropical cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks

Interior galley with full kitchen to cook and serve elevated cuisine

Padded seating and dining tables spread across every deck

Custom sunshades over the top and first deck seating areas, and shaded helm lounge where guests can ride alongside the captain

VIP top-deck dining tables overlooking the ocean, and padded flooring for comfort

Two full-size restrooms and two outdoor freshwater showers

Two flat-screen TVs and a state-of-the-art sound system for narration and music

Expansive bow with railings for safe, open-air viewing

Dual state-of-the-art X15 Cummings engines capable of 1300 horsepower (650 each engine)

All boat tours to the Nā Pali Coast are limited to 49 guests, providing ample room for all on board to have a premium experience. Lady Kailani can also accommodate up to 150 passengers, ideal for booking private events and traveling other ocean tour routes.

"Lady Kailani is the first luxury catamaran of its kind on Kauai," said Darren Paskal, Co-Owner of Kauai Sea Tours. "Our tours are often described as 'lifechanging.' The Nā Pali Coast is truly magical to behold, with towering sea cliffs, waterfalls, hidden valleys, and abundant wildlife – all made even more special by the deep local knowledge and fun personalities of our captains and crew. Lady Kailani gives us an incredible new way to help our guests create treasured memories, whether it's a romantic escape, a family adventure or milestone celebration."

Starting in November, Lady Kailani will offer several unique tour types, including Nā Pali Coast Snorkeling (morning or sunset), Nā Pali Coast Sunset tours , and more, further expanding the variety of ocean experiences available through Kauai Sea Tours.

With Lady Kailani, Kauai Sea Tours' fleet grows to four distinct vessels offering year-round, one-of-a-kind Nā Pali Coast excursions to suit every level of adventure, from thrilling speed raft rides, sea caves, and exclusive beach landing access, to luxury catamarans, snorkeling, and sunset whale watching.

Setting the gold standard for excellence in Hawaii's marine tour industry, Kauai Sea Tours' United States Coast Guard licensed captains and knowledgeable local staff provide a safe yet fun environment from which to experience the awe-inspiring majesty of the Nā Pali Coast.

ABOUT KAUAI SEA TOURS

Kauai Sea Tours is a three-generation, family-owned company delivering unforgettable, life-changing experiences along the legendary Nā Pali Coast—one of the world's most breathtaking shorelines. A pioneer in ocean adventure on Kauai, the company offers award-winning raft expeditions and luxury catamaran cruises, blending excitement, relaxation, and authentic Hawaiian storytelling. Known for exceptional service, safety, and a commitment to sustainability, Kauai Sea Tours creates lasting memories and meaningful connections to Hawaii's ocean heritage. To learn more, visit www.kauaiseatours.com.

