Kauai's Luau Kalamaku Increases Seasonal Summer Luau Performances

LIHUE, Hawaii, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kauai's Luau Kalamaku announced the expansion of its "extra" summer luau and show performances by 66%. The luau adds Monday performances to its regular Tuesday and Friday schedule each summer, but due to customer demand this summer it will add more luau performances than ever. A total of fifteen summer season luau performances will be presented May 27 through September 2.

Luau Kalamaku

Luau Kalamaku General Manager, Billy Swain, said the expanded schedule is due to the popularity of the luau. "During the busy summer period we want to offer enough performances so everyone who's heard about our show will be able to get a booking. We don't want to turn anyone away, so adding more Mondays to our Tuesday and Friday schedule is just what we need."

Luau Kalamaku has welcomed guests since its inception in 2007 and is the state's only theatrical luau show performed "in-the-round," offering great views from every seat. Truly a Hawaiian experience, Luau Kalamaku guests can enjoy train rides around Kilohana Plantation via the Kauai Plantation Railway, a craft fair showcasing the work of local artisans, top quality live Hawaiian music and, a traditional buffet of Hawaii favorites following the authentic imu ceremony. Included transportation is available. Details at luaukalamaku.com.

