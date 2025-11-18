Kaufman Development and Daniel Kaufman Ventures Announce Strategic Expansion Into Data Centers and AI Infrastructure Across the United States

New platform positions the company at the center of America's accelerating demand for compute power, digital infrastructure and next-generation industrial development

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Development and Daniel Kaufman Ventures today announced a major nationwide initiative focused on data centers, AI infrastructure and digital-industrial development. Led by real estate developer and investor Daniel Kaufman, the platform will target power-rich, grid-adjacent and underutilized industrial sites across the country to support the rapidly growing demand from AI, cloud computing and enterprise technology clients.

This expansion builds on Kaufman Development's existing real estate portfolio and leverages Daniel Kaufman Ventures' capital strategy, technology alignment, and national deal pipeline to deliver scalable, high-efficiency data center solutions in key strategic markets.

"The AI revolution is redefining how the physical world must be built," said Daniel Kaufman, President of Kaufman Development and Managing Partner of Daniel Kaufman Ventures. "Compute demand is outpacing supply. Our platform is designed to deliver the real estate, power access and scalability needed to support America's next decade of AI and cloud growth."

Strategic Focus Areas

Power-Ready Data Center Sites

Targeting regions with strong substation capacity, power availability and favorable regulatory frameworks across the Midwest, Texas and the Southeast. Adaptive Data Center Conversions

Repositioning industrial, warehouse, retail and specialty-use assets into data center-ready facilities with significantly compressed delivery timelines. AI-Forward Industrial Development

Combining data center design with advanced industrial uses, including robotics-enabled logistics, chip storage, and automated manufacturing infrastructure. Micro Data Centers & Edge Compute Facilities

Launching smaller, high-density modular sites — including Project Zero in Detroit — designed for urban compute demand, last-mile AI applications and municipal infrastructure needs.

National Pipeline & Deployment

With active initiatives across California, Texas, Florida, Maine, Arkansas, Illinois and Michigan, the combined Kaufman Development + Daniel Kaufman Ventures platform is positioned for rapid scaling into markets facing increasing constraints on data center supply, power availability and industrial land.

"We are building a diversified national pipeline that aligns real estate fundamentals with the infrastructure demands of the fastest-growing technology sector in the world," Kaufman added. "This is where real estate, energy and AI intersect — and where long-term value will be created."

About Kaufman Development

Kaufman Development is a national real estate investment and development firm led by Daniel Kaufman. The company delivers high-growth residential, commercial, mixed-use and infrastructure-driven projects across the United States.

Learn more at www.dkaufmandevelopment.com.

Contact:

Kaufman Development

Alexander Pierce

Director of Communications

Director of Communications

