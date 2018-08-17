Kaufman Hall Earns Two Top Black Book Ratings: Financial Strategy Advisement and Health Consumerism Consulting

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top information technology advisors and consultants as collected from nearly 2,000 healthcare providers and organizations in client experience and satisfaction. In total, 142 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted Q1 to Q3 2018.

Kaufman Hall was rated highest client experience among competing firms for financial management and strategic planning consulting as well as for healthcare consumerism engagements.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image.

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare consultant and advisory firm rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website - https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/it-consultants-and-advisors.

The detailed competitive analysis reports including Kaufman Hall and the independent 2018 State of the Healthcare Technology Advisory and Consultants Industry can be obtained at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/product-category/2018-Scheduled-Reports.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media may request press copies via research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

