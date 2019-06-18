Kaufman Hall Financial Planning and Strategic Consulting Recognized with No. 1 Ranking in Black Book Research Survey

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and management consulting services, announced today that Black Book Research rated Kaufman Hall's Financial Planning and Strategic Consulting practice tops of its recent Healthcare Management Consulting rankings.

Recognized as a leader in management consulting, Kaufman Hall has helped healthcare providers with strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, performance improvement, and capital management for more than 30 years.

"This recognition from Black Book Research validates our long standing success in helping organizations drive transformational cost structure change and strengthen competitive positioning, while navigating the changing healthcare landscape," said R. Wesley Champion, managing director and CEO of Kaufman Hall. "Our fantastic team of consultants has a keen understanding of the marketplace and the transformational leadership necessary to achieve tangible results. This number one ranking is a reflection of our exceptional team and their work as a trusted partner in our clients' on-going efforts to enhance healthcare in ever-changing times."

Black Book, the healthcare IT research firm, collects data for their rankings from clients of enterprise planning consulting services and subsequently identified vendors with the highest core competencies.

"Kaufman Hall management consultants bring an energy and level of experience necessary to help hospitals and health systems navigate their most complex, enterprise-wide challenges, and that was demonstrated in the survey results," said Doug Brown, managing partner, Black Book Market Research LLC. "Calls for corporate accountability and transparency are at an all-time high, so it behooves healthcare finance leaders to look for the resources a practice like Kaufman Hall offer."

Kaufman Hall management consulting offers strategic planning, financial planning, merger and acquisition consulting, capital planning, and consumer strategies to more than 1,000 healthcare organizations. Its advisory services help leaders understand the financial impact of their strategic and tactical decisions.

In addition to this recognition, Kaufman Hall Software's Axiom Cost Accounting and Decision Support, and Contract Management software were also ranked first in their class. For more details see Black Book's announcement press release.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides a unique combination of software, management consulting and data solutions to help society's foundational institutions to realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Software Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Clinical Analytics empower healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

