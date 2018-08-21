Kaufman Hall Names Kermit Randa as CEO of Fast-Growing Software Division

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management and decision support software, and management consulting services, announced today the appointment of Kermit Randa as Chief Executive Officer, Software.

Randa will be responsible for Kaufman Hall's fast-growing software division, which continues to see impressive gains in new sales and recurring sales bookings. Throughout his career, Randa has built a reputation as a proven leader for driving business improvements and transformational changes within high-growth organizations.

"Kermit Randa is a highly accomplished software and go-to-market leader who has added strategic value to companies of all sizes," said R. Wesley Champion, managing director and CEO of Kaufman Hall. "With a desirable blend of technology acumen and a growth-oriented, culture-driven management philosophy, Kermit will be instrumental in accelerating our growth while optimizing our end-to-end business operations performance."

"My past work has prepared me for the hands-on, results-driven and high-accountability culture of Kaufman Hall," Randa said. "It is an honor to be joining this distinguished software and management consulting company. The combination of innovative new solution development, cutting-edge technologies, strategic relationships and renowned thought leadership is truly world-class. I am thrilled to partner with the Kaufman Hall team to bring its impressive value proposition to our clients and the markets we serve."

Prior to Kaufman Hall, Randa served as Chief Growth Officer for Navicure/ZirMed (now Waystar). During his tenure, he and his team focused on go-to-market processes, improved bookings and business transformation. Previously, Randa was the CEO of PeopleAdmin, an education technology organization serving the higher education space. While at the company, he completed three acquisitions, realized significant top-line results and total customers, and implemented process improvements to enhance the customer experience.

Randa received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati, a Master's degree in Health Administration at Xavier University, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He also earned the prestigious Fellow designation within the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

"In Kermit Randa, Kaufman Hall has identified an executive who will complement the company's strong group of technology and consulting leaders," said Tim Sullivan, managing director at Madison Dearborn Partners. "Randa brings the clarity of thought and foresight needed to recognize new organizational opportunities for rapid growth and value creation to benefit clients, investors and employees. We are confident that our current and future clients will benefit from Kermit's leadership."

About Kaufman Hall



Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Software Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

