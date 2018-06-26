Kaufman Hall Unveils New Strategy Management and Comparative Analytics Software at HFMA Annual Conference

Axiom Strategy Management provides a comprehensive view of business performance across multiple areas – financial, clinical, operational, etc. – and enables leadership teams to manage organization-wide initiatives to achieve business goals. Axiom Comparative Analytics enables healthcare organizations to gauge their financial performance against peers (as well as inter-facility and inter-departmental) with the industry's most robust and up-to-date data set.

Both products are making their public debut at the Healthcare Finance Management Association's (HFMA) 2018 Annual Conference in Las Vegas and will be available in fall 2018. The leading provider of management consulting services, enterprise performance management and decision support software will demonstrate them in its conference booth (No. 207) and they also will be prominently featured in the show's Innovation Hub.

"We've talked to a number of providers over some time, and most have expressed the need for these types of capabilities," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. "In today's dynamic healthcare environment, organizations must a have clear picture of performance so they can improve organizational alignment. Identifying root-cause issues and developing initiatives to address them are paramount."

"Kaufman Hall has built a culture of continuous innovation of software and services to help providers manage a healthcare environment that presents new challenges every day," said Wes Champion, CEO of Kaufman Hall. "By delivering a holistic view of performance in every area, we are able to provide organizational leaders with the business decision support they've been missing to determine what actions to take today, and how to achieve their goals."

Axiom Strategy Management

Axiom Strategy Management enables healthcare leaders to centrally guide and manage strategic performance improvement initiatives across their organizations. The solution structures a comprehensive view of organizational performance, providing visibility into key performance measures in the context of defined strategic goals and organizational objectives. It also improves alignment across management levels with tools that enable new initiative planning through on-going tracking and features that promote collaboration in managing ongoing project milestones, with clear visibility into progress related to specific project goals.

Axiom Comparative Analytics

Kaufman Hall's Comparative Analytics software provides users with unprecedented access to current financial performance measures. The solution contains de-identified data drawn from Kaufman Hall's extensive network of thousands of U.S. healthcare organizations in addition to an organization's internal financial data. As a result, users can gauge performance against national standards, or compare themselves to others in their state, region, metro area, areas of comparable population, or other demographic factors.

In addition to the company's new products at HFMA 2018, Kaufman Hall senior vice presidents Dan Clarin and Jason O'Riordan presented a session entitled, "Creating a Strategic Roadmap to Attract and Retain Customers" on Monday, June 25.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Healthcare Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

