Kaufman Hall's Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting Solutions Best at Helping Healthcare Providers Improve Financial, Clinical Performance, According to Black Book Research

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and management consulting services, announced today that Black Book Market Research LLC ranked Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting solutions No. 1 in client satisfaction among healthcare financial management technologies. Rankings were determined from an annual poll of 1,140 CFOs, financial management and business unit software users evaluating over three dozen healthcare cost accounting and business decision support solutions.

Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting solutions help healthcare organizations improve profitability and lower costs. Integrating accurate, flexible and comprehensive financial and clinical data enables strategic and tactical analysis, while support for multiple costing methodologies lets organizations analyze and report on service lines, patient populations, episodes and payer performance. The solutions are part of Kaufman Hall's Axiom suite of performance management software for healthcare, which earned a total of three top rankings in Black Book's unbiased user satisfaction surveys.

"Healthcare organizations use Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting to understand and intelligently reduce healthcare costs," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Kaufman Hall Software. "Black Book's No. 1 ranking is the highest honor, not just because of its excellent reputation, but because the recognition is based on feedback from our clients. Our users' affirmation of the critical roles Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting play in achieving their most difficult goals — reducing costs while maintaining high quality care — motivates us to continue delivering the market-leading, data-driven solutions healthcare organizations need to succeed."

Black Book's 2019 Enterprise Business Decision Support & Cost Accounting Solutions rankings reveal the vendors most likely to meet the increasing demand for accurate, accessible and actionable information on the cost of care delivery. This is the second consecutive year Axiom achieved top client experience and product loyalty user scores.

"Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting's No. 1 ranking, over all other evaluated vendors, is evidence of the solutions' superior ability to meet the data and analytics challenges facing hospitals and health systems," said Doug Brown, managing partner, Black Book. "Our ranking system is designed to replicate, in many ways, the evaluation process that healthcare organizations use to select their technology vendors and business partners."

"Using Kaufman Hall's Decision Support software enables us to focus on cost and utilization analytics that add value to our organization," said Brad Treichel, vice president, administration & analytics at ProHealth Care. "This software is helping us to create efficiencies and drive greater impact."

The Axiom Healthcare Suite uses best practice methodologies to streamline processes, manage costs, model industry changes, enhance efficiency, and highlight variances in care. The software integrates enterprise planning, cost accounting, decision support, clinical analytics, contract management, and performance analytics to help hospitals, health systems, and physician practices take action and hold organizational leaders accountable for results.

For more details on today's recognition, see Black Book's press release.

In addition to this recognition, Kaufman Hall's Axiom Contract Management solution and enterprise planning consulting practice received No. 1 rankings from Black Book.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides a unique combination of software, management consulting and data solutions to help society's foundational institutions to realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Software Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Clinical Analytics empower healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

