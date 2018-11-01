Kaufman Legal Group Celebrated Among Daily Journal's "Top Boutiques"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Legal Group, which provides a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process, has been honored by the Daily Journal as one of California's leading boutique law firms for 2018.

The firm was featured in a special supplement that noted the firm's work with high-ranking officials such as U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

In the Daily Journal's Top Boutiques supplement, firm principal Stephen J. Kaufman recounted the challenges of being a trailblazer when he first began the firm in 1996, "There really was no such area of practice in election law at the time," Kaufman said.

Earlier this year, the Daily Journal also named Kaufman to its Top 100 Lawyers of 2018, in large part for his defense of Becerra who, with Kaufman's advice and counsel, defeated a claim by a Republican opponent that he was ineligible to hold the office of Attorney General. In a case that went all the way to the California Supreme Court, Kaufman successfully fought off the claim, which stemmed from Becerra having been an inactive member of the State Bar while he served in Congress.

Kaufman was also named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017. Kaufman was previously named by California Law Business as one of California's top 20 attorneys under 40.

Kaufman, a recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, was a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign in Florida following the 2000 Presidential election, and was appointed Chief Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Election Reform. He currently chairs the State Voting Modernization Board.

About Kaufman Legal Group

Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, corporations, non-profits, major donors, political parties, PACs and government agencies on campaign finance, election and governmental ethics laws. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

