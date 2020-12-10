Kaufman Legal Group Recognized as one of Los Angeles' Most Admired Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and election law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced the firm has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the list is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

According to the publication, the factors considered in creating the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance. "Kaufman Legal Group is and always has been committed to diversity and inclusivity," says the feature. "The makeup of the firm's personnel reflects this fact. Particularly during this period of extended work-from-home, the firm has strived to maintain connections and working relationships despite the distance. Every week the firm holds an all-firm Zoom meeting, which both allows the opportunity to discuss pressing firm matters in a forum-like setting, but also celebrate important milestones and victories together like the recent Dodgers World Series win."

The publication also recognized Kaufman Legal Group for representing "a number of non-profit organizations promoting equity and inclusion" consistent with the Firm's mission.

A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman Legal Group represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. The firm has extensive expertise in voting systems and election procedures. Its Principal, Stephen J. Kaufman, was a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign in Florida following the 2000 Presidential election, and the firm's attorneys recently represented Democratic candidates during the ballot counting process following the November 3, 2020 General Election.

In 2020, Stephen Kaufman was recognized as a "Top Rated Legislative & Governmental Affairs Attorney in Los Angeles" by Super Lawyers and nominated as a "Leader in Law" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Also this year, Partner Stacey J. Shin was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards."

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

