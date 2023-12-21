KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S JOSEPH GUARDARRAMA RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

Kaufman Legal Group

21 Dec, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced that Partner Joseph Guardarrama has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s." This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Firm Principal Stephen Kaufman adds, "Joe's recognition for this impressive honor is a testament to his legal prowess and his dedication to his community. Illustrating the epitome of excellence within our industry, his devotion to both his clients and his community is inspiring."

Guardarrama has developed a reputation for his unique blend of private practice expertise and experience as a public official, particularly in the firm's Governmental Ethics, Campaign Finance, and Election Law practices. He has been a pivotal legal advisor to some of California's most influential elected officials, both within the state and in Washington, D.C., including figures such as U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Guardarrama's work involves guiding candidates, officeholders, political action committees, independent expenditure committees, major donors, lobbyists, and corporations through the intricacies of legal compliance in political processes at state and local levels. 

Guardarrama's commitment extends beyond his law practice; he is actively involved in social justice initiatives and public service, particularly in his community of West Hollywood, and has served as President of the California Political Attorneys Association, a group of legal professionals focusing on campaign law. His broad legal expertise is evident in his successful defense of clients in proceedings before the California Fair Political Practices Commission and local ethics agencies, as well as in advising public agencies and California non-profits on various electoral and advocacy activities, ranging from affordable housing to criminal justice reform.

About Kaufman Legal Group
With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

