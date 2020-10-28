Kaufman Legal Group's Stacey Shin Nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Partner Stacey J. Shin is a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's '2020 Women's Leadership Awards.' This year's Leadership Series and Awards is a three-part virtual symposium and awards event. With the goal of continuing to engage, inform, educate and inspire, this year's panelists will cover topics of ongoing importance from leading through change and mentorship to the road to entrepreneurship and navigating today's work-life balance demands.

Shin advises candidates, officeholders, labor unions, ballot measure committees, major donors, independent expenditure committees and other political organizations on compliance with campaign finance, election and governmental ethics laws. She also counsels non-profit organizations and lobbying firms on compliance with lobbying laws. Shin oversees and manages the firm's Political Compliance Department.

Prior to joining Kaufman Legal Group, Shin served as Legal Counsel to then-Chairman Steven T. Walther of the Federal Election Commission, where she advised the Chairman on policy and enforcement matters coming before the Commission. Before that, she spent two years as Policy Counsel at the Commission, drafting federal campaign finance regulations and advisory opinions implementing the Federal Election Campaign Act and the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2001.

Shin current serves on the Board of the California Political Attorneys' Association.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

