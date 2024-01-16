KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED A 2024 SUPER LAWYER

Jan. 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Principal Stephen Kaufman has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers lists as a "Top Legislative & Government Affairs Attorney" for the fifth year in a row.

Annually, Super Lawyers, a lawyer rating service, recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996 and is a recognized authority in campaign finance and election law. He represents a diverse array of clients including elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, and more in various campaign finance, election, and government ethics matters.

Kaufman, a former President of the California Political Attorneys Association, has been active in numerous non-profit organizations, including the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors. He also serves as Chair of the State Voting Modernization Board.

He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. A frequent speaker and author on campaign reform and election issues, Kaufman has been recognized as a leading attorney in California, receiving accolades such as being listed among the Top 100 Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal and named one of the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Kaufman Legal Group
With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

