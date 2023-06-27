KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARY" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Principal Stephen Kaufman has been recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Stephen Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, he represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, nonprofit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms, and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election, and governmental ethics matters. In the past year, Kaufman and his firm served as counsel to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and United States Senator Alex Padilla in their successful General Election campaigns and represented clients in high profile state and local ballot measure campaigns throughout California. Kaufman currently serves as chair of the State Voting Modernization Board and serves on a number of other nonprofit boards.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

