KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARY" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

News provided by

Kaufman Legal Group

27 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Principal Stephen Kaufman has been recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.  

Stephen Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, he represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, nonprofit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms, and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election, and governmental ethics matters. In the past year, Kaufman and his firm served as counsel to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and United States Senator Alex Padilla in their successful General Election campaigns and represented clients in high profile state and local ballot measure campaigns throughout California. Kaufman currently serves as chair of the State Voting Modernization Board and serves on a number of other nonprofit boards.

About Kaufman Legal Group
With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

SOURCE Kaufman Legal Group

Also from this source

KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED A SUPER LAWYER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.