Kaufman Rossin Launches New Practice That Offers Full Lifecycle Services to Private Equity Funds and Their Portfolio Companies

As an independent, partner-owned firm, Kaufman Rossin provides the PE ecosystem with a comprehensive offering delivered by a team with deep roots in middle market private equity.

MIAMI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, the largest independent CPA and advisory firm in Florida and one of the top 50 firms in the U.S., today announces the launch of Kaufman Rossin PE, a new practice specifically formed to serve private equity funds and their portfolio companies.

KR PE provides two complementary offerings: Support for PE Funds, deal teams and portfolio companies across the life of an asset — from initial platform or add-on deal screening, through the acquisition process, to post acquisition value creation all the way through exit; Support for the operational needs of fund managers, including set up and onboarding, fund accounting requirements, year-end audit and compliance, regulatory compliance, and wind-down.

"Many of the firms competing for work in the PE space are owned by private equity," said Marc Feigelson, CEO of Kaufman Rossin. "That means a fund evaluating a deal, or a portfolio company sharing its financials and its plans, is handing that information to an advisor who's answerable to another PE. Kaufman Rossin is still independent and partner-owned, and we plan to stay that way. That means our teams are here for the long term and there's no competing interest positioned above the team a sponsor works with."

KR PE focuses on lower-middle and middle-market private equity funds and their portfolio companies, an ecosystem that Kaufman Rossin has served for decades. The practice's industry focused teams work across a variety of sectors, including: technology and SaaS, healthcare and life sciences, business and professional services, manufacturing and distribution, and consumer products.

"Every year KR serves hundreds of founder-owned businesses at all stages of their lifecycle," said Michael Fletcher, KR PE's lead partner. "We work daily with the types of companies PE Funds are looking to acquire. We understand their issues and needs, and this translates into highly effective M&A and operational support capabilities."

Learn more at kaufmanrossinpe.com.

About Kaufman Rossin

Kaufman Rossin is the largest independent CPA and advisory firms based in Florida and one of the top 50 firms in the U.S. Independent and partner-owned, with offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, and New York. The firm is a member of Praxity, a global alliance of independent accounting and consulting firms.

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SOURCE Kaufman Rossin