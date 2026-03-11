Kaufman Rossin elects Marc Feigelson as next CEO

Feigelson will succeed Blain Heckaman in June 2026

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, the largest independent CPA and advisory firm in Florida and one of the top 50 firms in the U.S., announced today that Marc Feigelson, CPA, the firm's current Chief Financial Officer, has been elected as Kaufman Rossin's next Chief Executive Officer. Feigelson will assume the role on June 1, 2026, following the retirement of current CEO Blain Heckaman, CPA.

This planned leadership transition highlights Kaufman Rossin's thoughtful approach to maintaining independence and supporting long-term success for clients and employees alike.

Heckaman joined Kaufman Rossin in 1984 and has led the firm since June 2012, succeeding founder Jim Kaufman. Under Heckaman's leadership, Kaufman Rossin expanded its geographic reach and enhanced its advisory services, adding business consulting, risk advisory, forensic advisory, and specialty tax practices. He has fostered a culture rooted in strong values and stewardship, leading the firm to win repeat honors as a "Best Place to Work." During his tenure, the firm has also received multiple recognitions for outstanding client service, including the 2025 "Best of Accounting" award.

"Leading this firm has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Heckaman. "I have tremendous confidence in Marc and in the strength of our team. Kaufman Rossin's long-term focus remains clear: to serve our clients, invest in our people, and grow on our own terms."

Feigelson brings extensive financial leadership and strategic perspective to the CEO role. He has served as CFO since 2022 and has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and sustainable growth. His election as the firm's next leader reinforces Kaufman Rossin's deliberate choice to remain independent in an industry landscape where many firms are accepting private equity investment or merging into larger national platforms.

"Independence isn't just structural, it's strategic," said Feigelson, who has been with Kaufman Rossin for nearly three decades. "It allows us to stay accountable to our clients and our people, not outside investors. This leadership transition strengthens our ability to invest in the long-term, powering talent and technology, and making decisions that serve both today and well into the future."

Kaufman Rossin's independence enables the firm to build lasting relationships, adapt to evolving client needs, and maintain stability through thoughtful leadership succession. This CEO transition represents continuity of proven leadership and the beginning of an exciting new chapter of growth.

About Kaufman Rossin

Kaufman Rossin is one of the nation's top 100 accounting and advisory firms and the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Florida. Since 1962, the firm has provided audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services that help organizations and individuals achieve success. Kaufman Rossin serves clients across industries, combining deep expertise with a people-first approach to deliver lasting value.

