94% of mid-market companies use generative AI -- but few have what it takes to scale

New Kaufman Rossin research in the mid-market reveals a wide gap between early AI adoption and long-term results — and a four-stage framework to help executives close it.

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, a top 50 CPA and Advisory firm in the U.S. and the largest independent CPA and advisory firm in Florida, today released The State of Artificial Intelligence in the Mid-Market, its inaugural annual report on how mid-market companies are adopting, scaling, and creating lasting value with artificial intelligence. The report reveals a substantial gap in mid-market AI strategy: while adoption is nearly universal, the infrastructure, governance, and organizational alignment needed to generate enterprise-wide results remain elusive for most companies.

Key findings:

Generative AI adoption is near-universal among mid-market companies, but fragmented implementation creates new challenges. 94 percent of mid-market companies are already using generative AI. However, adoption is happening in silos; different departments and even individual employees are making independent decisions about which tools to deploy. This decentralized approach is overwhelming executives and complicating enterprise-wide strategy.

The most common use cases today focus on accelerating knowledge work. As AI programs mature, agentic AI applications are on the horizon, signaling a shift toward more autonomous, task-driven implementations.

Most organizations have moved beyond experimentation, but scaling remains elusive. The report found that 83 percent of mid-market companies have progressed from early dabbling to conducting deliberate trials or embedding AI into core processes. Yet only 2 percent have operationalized AI at scale—a clear indication that foundational elements for enterprise-wide AI transformation are still missing for most organizations.

Three primary barriers are preventing companies from scaling AI programs:

AI skills gap : Access to qualified talent remains limited

: Access to qualified talent remains limited Cybersecurity concerns : Risk management considerations are slowing deployment

: Risk management considerations are slowing deployment Legacy systems integration: Connecting AI tools with existing infrastructure presents significant technical challenges

ROI measurement remains a universal challenge. Among companies using AI, time savings are the most frequently cited benefit. However, quantifying the financial return on AI investments continues to challenge nearly all organizations.

Despite ROI uncertainty, investment is accelerating. Most mid-market companies plan to increase AI spending, viewing generative AI as essential to future competitiveness. This reflects a strategic commitment to AI implementation even as measurement frameworks continue to evolve. These findings underscore a critical inflection point: mid-market leaders recognize AI's transformative potential but face significant AI implementation challenges in moving from pilot programs to scaled operations.

"AI is moving faster than any organization's ability to fully evaluate it. The enthusiasm and investment are real — the opportunity now is making it count," said Marc Feigelson, CEO-Elect of Kaufman Rossin. "We help our clients develop thoughtful AI strategies for their own organizations, grounded in what we've tested, refined, and validated ourselves. We're practitioners and advisors first, and that's exactly what the moment calls for."

To help executives assess where they stand and how to move forward, the report introduces Kaufman Rossin's proprietary AI Maturity Framework, which segments businesses into four stages: Dabblers, who are exploring AI tools without a coordinated strategy; Testers, who are running structured pilots to evaluate AI applications; Builders, who are scaling successful pilots and building underlying infrastructure; and Operators, who have fully operationalized AI across the enterprise with measurable ROI.

For organizations at any stage, Kaufman Rossin's four pillar execution framework outlines the requirements for sustainable AI transformation, encompassing use cases and pilots, data and platform strategy, governance, and people and culture.

"AI can be a powerful driver of optimization, transformation, and innovation, but only when organizations are intentional about how they use it," said Vera Nieuwland, Digital & AI Transformation Services Leader at Kaufman Rossin. "The companies that see lasting value are clear on the business outcomes they want to achieve, focused on the right use cases, and committed to bringing their people along through the change."

Kaufman Rossin's AI and Digital Transformation practice serves as a trusted partner for mid-market leaders looking to advance their AI programs with confidence. Whether assessing the current state of an AI strategy, developing a roadmap, or leveraging technology to transform processes or business units, Kaufman Rossin's advisors help executives navigate complexity and convert early wins into lasting competitive advantage. To download The State of Artificial Intelligence in the Mid-Market report, visit kaufmanrossin.com/state-of-ai-in-middle-market.

About Kaufman Rossin

At Kaufman Rossin, we're independent by design. For 60+ years, we've been partner-owned and operated — and we intend to stay that way. It all starts with our people-first culture and our commitment to serving our clients for the long term. We provide CPA and advisory services to businesses and their leaders, including entrepreneurs, middle-market companies, and individuals. We bring an independent viewpoint, innovative ideas, and exceptional service to every engagement – our client satisfaction rating wins The Best of Accounting award year after year! With eight offices in the U.S. and around the world and clients all over the globe, our 700+ team members deliver exceptional results daily.

CONTACT: Joshua Morris, [email protected]

SOURCE Kaufman Rossin