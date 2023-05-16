Kaufmann selects Nemodata to Deliver AI-Based Maintenance Optimization to Fleet Customers across Chile

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C. and SANTIAGO, Chile, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemodata, a leading provider of AI-driven maintenance optimization solutions, and Kaufmann Group, the market leader and exclusive distributor of Daimler vehicles in Chile, Perú, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica, announced their partnership to revolutionize fleet operations across Latin America. By combining Nemodata's AI technology with Kaufmann's industry expertise and superior maintenance services, fleet customers will benefit from enhanced maintenance optimization capabilities.

Nemodata's AI-based solution employs advanced algorithms to prevent failures, detect anomalies, and optimize maintenance, resulting in reduced downtime and fewer costly repairs. The system generates personalized recommendations for proactive maintenance tailored to each vehicle's specific needs, while minimizing disruptions to fleet operations.

Kaufmann Group, renowned for its operational excellence and commitment to quality, complements Nemodata's solution by providing tailored expertise to meet the unique maintenance requirements of fleet customers in Latin America. Nemodata will be available through the company's newly redesigned fleet management platform, CoPiloto.

"We are excited to partner with Nemodata to deliver their AI-based maintenance optimization solution to our fleet customers," said Carlos De Martini, Connectivity Services Manager of Kaufmann. "This collaboration combines our dealership and maintenance expertise with Nemodata's cutting-edge technology, empowering our customers to improve fleet maintenance practices, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency."

Uri Keren, VP of Business Development of Nemodata, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Kaufmann. Together, we offer a comprehensive solution that combines powerful analytics with industry expertise, enabling fleet managers to make informed decisions and achieve optimal fleet performance through increased uptime and profitability."

About Nemodata

Nemodata leverages the power of data & AI to revolutionize fleet operations. Nemodata's proprietary models are built by AI experts, trained on millions of data days, and serve enterprise fleets, dealerships and OEMs across the US & LATAM. Learn more at www.nemodata.ai

About Kaufmann Group

Kaufmann Group is a family-owned independent GD and dealer for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, pickups, machinery, after sales services and mobility solutions, and is currently leading the expansion of EV vehicles across the region. www.kaufmann.cl

SOURCE Nemodata