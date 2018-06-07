KAV Encore's USA Team returns home from International Jiu-jitsu competition with medals

"I take KAV everyday — after my workouts, for breakfast or for both — with water," Wilson said. "Coffee and chai are great in the morning because I'm working out in the morning. All of the flavors taste great with water, but chocolate is way better with milk. My favorite flavor is coffee."

At NAGA, Casey won three gold medals in three divisions, Ramos won two silver medals in two divisions and Noonan won a silver medal. NAGA is the largest mixed grappling tournament circuit with over 500,000 competitors from all over the world.

"Right after my workouts and training, I have the chocolate or vanilla shakes," Ramos added. "Those are my favorite flavors. I drink them with half water and half coconut milk, on ice."

Each KAV Encore® nutritional shake contains at least a third of the recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals. The core ingredients contain a protein blend of whey and milk proteins that are U.S. Grade A, rBGH/rBST hormone free and non-GMO.

On an Instagram post, Noonan said, "I got my cast off my hand a week and a half ago and spent all my energy on rehabilitation during that time. The weeks before that, I was sticking to my weight lifting and conditioning regiment the best I could with only one hand, but completely unable to train in BJJ. Fast forward to this morning's final check-in, Liron and I decided it was worth trying. Well I am taking home a silver."

KAV Encore® nutritional shakes contain vitamins, minerals, fiber, Omega 3, probiotics and other nutrients. The shakes come in vanilla, chocolate, matcha and chai flavors.

For more information on KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes, visit www.kavencore.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kav-encores-usa-team-returns-home-from-international-jiu-jitsu-competition-with-medals-300662047.html

SOURCE KAV Encore

Related Links

http://www.kavencore.com

