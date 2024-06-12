KAV Health Group Integrates Operations with Izzy's House

DAYTON, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KAV Health Group, LLC, a premier provider of comprehensive mental health services, is excited to announce the integration of business operations with Izzy's House, a men's and women's recovery housing program in Dayton, Ohio.

KAV Health Group

This strategic integration, effective immediately, enhances KAV Health Group's ability to provide comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment services. By combining resources and expertise, the partnership aims to offer a more holistic approach to recovery, addressing both the substance use, mental health, urgent care and housing needs of patients.

Kimberly Handegard, Executive Director at KAV Health Group, highlights the significance of this integration: "Integrating our operations with Izzy's House allows us to provide a continuum of care that supports individuals throughout their recovery journey. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality, and comprehensive care to our community."

Izzy's House is known for its supportive environment that fosters recovery through structured living conditions and community support. This integration will enable residents of Izzy's House to seamlessly access KAV's wide range of mental health and addiction services, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), individualized therapy, and telehealth services.

The collaboration between KAV Health Group and Izzy's House represents a significant step forward in offering integrated care solutions that address the multifaceted needs of individuals battling addiction and mental health disorders. Together, they are committed to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and improved wellness.

About KAV Health Group, LLC

KAV Health Group, LLC , is an Outpatient Addiction & Mental Health Treatment Center licensed by Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS) and is also accredited by The Joint Commission (JCAHO). We provide care for families, couples, and adults utilizing both traditional and holistic therapies and are comprehensive in our approach to drug and alcohol use (MAT medication-assisted treatment) and treatment of mental health disorders. At KAV Health Group, we believe that the accessibility and convenience of your care matter, which is why in addition to providing same day appointments and accepting Ohio Medicaid insurance, all of our treatment and therapy services are available online through a confidential, HIPAA-compliant video platform. We use carefully-selected medications, both as part of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs to help our patients overcome opioid addiction, and to help treat mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, or PTSD. Our evidence-based approach uses precisely dosed, monitored treatments and safe medication management combined with supportive counseling and therapy to help our patients address their physical, mental, and emotional issues head on.

