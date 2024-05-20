KAV Health Group Launches Innovative Mental Health Day Treatment Program in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KAV Health Group, LLC, a premier provider of comprehensive mental health services, is excited to announce the opening of its new Mental Health Day Treatment Facility at 5563 Far Hills Ave, Dayton.

This program, starting May 1st, 2024, enhances KAV's robust suite of mental health and psychiatric treatments, providing a critical service for those needing structured but non-residential care.

The Day Treatment program offers a flexible yet intensive therapeutic environment, allowing patients to engage in group therapy, individual counseling, and medication management during the day and return home at night. Designed for patients requiring more support than typical outpatient services, this program fills a vital gap in the continuum of care.

Kimberly Handegard, Executive Director at KAV Health Group , emphasizes the program's importance: "At KAV, we are dedicated to bridging the gap in mental health services with innovative solutions that cater to the needs of our community. Our new Day Treatment facility is a testament to our commitment to accessible, high-quality care, providing a structured, therapeutic environment that supports our clients on their journey to recovery."

KAV Mental Health & Psychiatry , known for its patient-centric approach, is offering personalized treatment plans developed by mental health professionals. The facility will integrate various treatment modalities to cater to different mental health disorders, focusing on medication-assisted treatment (MAT), individualized therapy, and innovative telehealth services.

About KAV Health Group, LLC

KAV Health Group, LLC, is a trusted mental health and addiction treatment provider that serves clients in Ohio with proven methods such as cognitive behavioral therapy and medicated assisted treatment (MAT) programs. KAV Health Group offers its patients a comprehensive approach to mental health and addiction and focuses on healing and growth. Clients at KAV Health Group start with a comprehensive medical assessment before its experienced team of mental health experts customize a treatment plan for each client's specific needs.

For more information about the Mental Health Day Treatment program,

please contact:

KAV Health Group Media Relations

5563 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH 45429

Phone: (844) KAV-LIFE (844) 528-5433

Email: [email protected]

Websites:

https://kavmentalhealth.com

https://kavrecovery.com

