Kavalan Appoints Global Travel Retail Specialist SipWell in the UK

Award-winning Taiwanese single malt to maximise UK travel retail footprint

TAIPEI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned Kavalan Distillery is announcing a new partnership with SipWell Brands with an eye to boosting its travel retail presence in the UK.

The move follows Kavalan's continued global expansion and builds on its strategy of working with specialist partners to develop premium positioning in influential markets, with a focus on selective distribution and curated brand experiences.

Fresh from major global distillery honours, Kavalan partners with SipWell Brands to reinforce its UK travel retail presence.

Under the new agreement, SipWell Brands will lead Kavalan's strategic development across the UK travel retail channel, focusing on optimising distribution and enhancing engagement with international travellers across major UK airports. Mr. YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group, commented:

"The UK remains one of the world's most influential whisky markets, and travel retail provides an important platform to connect with international travellers. Partnering with SipWell Brands allows us to strengthen Kavalan's presence in key travel hubs while sharing our distinctive Taiwanese single malt with a wider global audience. We look forward to working closely together to build long-term brand awareness and meaningful consumer engagement."

Andrew Torrance, Commercial Director at SipWell Brands, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Kavalan into the SipWell Brands portfolio for Global Travel Retail. Kavalan represents everything that is exciting about the modern whisky category – innovation, exceptional quality, and global relevance. As travellers increasingly seek premium and distinctive spirits, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate Kavalan's growth and presence within the UK travel retail channel."

The partnership reflects growing consumer interest in premium whiskies from emerging regions. As travellers increasingly seek discovery-led experiences and distinctive flavour profiles, Kavalan's subtropical maturation and cask innovation position the brand strongly within the evolving travel retail landscape.

Founded in 2005 in Yilan County, Taiwan, Kavalan has become one of the most dynamic producers in the world whisky category. Known for its subtropical maturation and extensive cask portfolio, the distillery has built a distinctive house style defined by rich tropical fruit character and layered complexity.

Kavalan's recent accolades further reinforce its global standing. In 2025, Kavalan was named an IWSC Top 50 Spirits Producer (ranked 12), and received the Worldwide Whisky Producer of the Year award at ISC for the sixth time. The distillery also achieved a landmark triple win at the IWC, securing "Whisky of the Year," "Distillery of the Year," and "Master Distiller of the Year," with its Solist Fino Sherry Cask crowned the world's top whisky with a score of 97.04. Most recently, Kavalan was named Distiller of the Year at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards, underscoring its continued excellence and consistency on the global stage.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 950 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

About SipWell Brands

SipWell Brands is a specialist premium spirits company focused on curating, developing and accelerating distinctive brands within Global Travel Retail. With a carefully selected portfolio and deep category expertise, the company works closely with brand owners, airport operators and duty free retailers to build long-term value through strategic distribution, activation and brand storytelling.

www.sipwellbrands.com

Kaitlyn Tsai

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Wendy Wang

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