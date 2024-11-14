Kavalan Brings Award-Winning Single Malt Whisky to Nigeria in Partnership with Arzeh Integrated Limited

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky distiller, is proud to announce its official debut in Nigeria in partnership with Arzeh Integrated Limited. Nigerian whisky enthusiasts can now enjoy Kavalan's award-winning single malts, including the celebrated Solist series, available exclusively at Sliquors, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kavalan's Nigerian Debut: A Curated Selection

Kavalan Brings Award-Winning Single Malt Whisky to Nigeria

Kavalan enters Nigeria's dynamic spirits markets amid rising demand for premium whisky. By 2027, the whisky market is expected to reach 9.89 million litres,[1] reflecting the growing preference for sophisticated drinks like single malts. As Nigerian consumers explore beyond traditional beverages such as palm wine, they are increasingly interested in the more complex flavour profiles that premium whiskies like Kavalan offer.

"We are thrilled to bring Kavalan's award-winning single malts to Nigeria, a market with a growing appreciation for premium whisky. Our partnership with Arzeh Integrated Limited will allow us to introduce our unique flavours and craftsmanship to Nigerian whisky lovers, further expanding Kavalan's global presence," said Mr YT Lee, CEO of Kavalan.

Kavalan's whisky selection available in Nigeria includes:

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No. 1 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Series, including ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Vinho Barrique, Port, PX Sherry, Amontillado Sherry, and Moscatel Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Whiskies

A New Era for Nigerian Whisky Lovers

Chadi of Arzeh Integrated Limited notes, "Kavalan's diverse range, from its smooth, sweet classics to robust cask strength expressions, is perfectly suited to the Nigerian palate. We are confident that Kavalan will soon establish itself as a leading brand in the Nigerian single malt whisky scene, offering an exciting alternative to the dominant market players."

Kavalan is set to bring an exciting new chapter to Nigeria's whisky scene, allowing consumers to experience the craftsmanship, innovation, and passion that define the brand's global success.

For more information about Kavalan Whisky and its availability in Nigeria, visit https://www.instagram.com/sliquors/ or https://www.instagram.com/smokesandbarrelslagos/.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com.

About Arzeh Integrated Limited

Arzeh Integrated Limited, founded over 20 years ago in Lagos by brothers Chadi and Fouad, specialises in fine wines, premium spirits, and syrups. Known for its refined approach, Arzeh seamlessly integrates distribution, brand building, and retail. With Sliquors, a luxury liquor store, and Smokes & Barrels, a whisky bar, the company offers exclusive, expertly curated selections. Fouad's global expertise in fine wines and Chadi's passion for rare whiskies position Arzeh as a leader in Nigeria's premium spirits market. Their focus on education and customer engagement elevates the appreciation of high-quality wines and spirits.

